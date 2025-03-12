‘Whole street smells of poop’: Sewage truck in Thailand ruptures tank & spills pungent water into home

Sewage truck in Thailand falls into drain & ruptures tank, spilling foul water

A neighbourhood in Thailand was overrun by a foul stench when a sewage truck fell into a drain, rupturing its tank and spilling pungent water everywhere.

Security footage shows the incident occurring on Saturday (8 March) at around 2.20pm.

Sewage truck falls into drain

In the footage, the truck is seen parked on top of a drain cover outside a home in Roi Et province.

As it slowly reversed along the road, one of the drain covers suddenly gave way.

The truck’s rear left wheel plunged into the drain, causing a small leak in the sewage tank.

The leak began spilling raw sewage onto the pavement and in front of the house.

Leak grows larger, sprays sewage water into home

Around 40 minutes later, a second clip shows the truck still stuck in the drain.

By this time, a significant amount of sewage had spilled onto the pavement, though the leak was still relatively small.

As a worker tried to address the leak, the tank suddenly ruptured, releasing a massive amount of sewage water.

The flow startled the worker, who yelped and stepped back, while another man spraying water on the spill also jumped in surprise.

The two men struggled to prevent the sewage from spilling into the house.

By the end of the clip, the rupture had caused a massive puddle of foul water, covering the front of the house and one lane of the road.

Homeowner files complaint with municipality

The homeowner shared the recording of the incident on Facebook that evening, where it quickly went viral and was widely picked up by local news outlets.

In the post, the homeowner explained that he had previously alerted the municipality about the worn drain covers, but the local government never took action to repair them, ultimately leading to the accident.

“The whole street smells of poop today,” the post concluded.

Fortunately, in an update the following day, the municipality sent a vehicle to drain the sewage and assist with the clean-up.

