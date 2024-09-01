S’porean among 36 people arrested in Malaysia as part of pornographic website hosting ‘sex parties’

36 people including Singaporean arrested in police bust of ‘sex parties’ ring

Police investigations into an illegal group that organised sex parties and partner exchanges resulted in the arrest of 36 individuals, including one Singaporean.

University students and civil servants were among the arrested, China Press reported.

The Singaporean is believed to be one of the owners of a pornographic site selling subscriptions for offline ‘sex parties’.

Police investigations reveal illegal ‘sex parties’ ring operating in Malaysia

According to China Press, police conducted operations in the Selangor region following two months of intelligence gathering, and successfully dismantled the “Pet Gang Bang” prostitution ring.

The ring had reportedly been active for nearly eight months.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director Fadil Marsus said that the police, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), began their investigation in June.

They identified the ‘Swing That Fun’ website, which specialised in providing dating services, sexual services, and sharing obscene content.

Investigations revealed that those who wished to participate in offline sex parties had to pay S$121 (RM400). However, if they brought their significant other along, they would get an RM50 (S$15) discount.

Mr Fadil said that the group is believed to have started its activities early this year, organising sex parties for entertainment purposes and using the profits to operate the pornographic website.

Furthermore, the group would screen potential participants via online interviews, and they would only notify them of the location a day before the event.

This was to throw investigators off their scent.

34 people arrested at apartment in KL

During a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters, Mr Fadil revealed that after thorough preparations, police conducted a raid on an apartment in Kuala Lumpur’s Mont Kiara area on the evening of 25 Aug, arresting 34 suspects aged between 19 and 41.

The suspects included two Chinese men, six Chinese women, seven Malay men, seven Malay women, five Indian men, two Indian women, one French national, one Chinese national, one Nigerian, one Czechia national, and one Filipino national.

Mr Fadil also noted that among the arrested individuals, one had a prior theft conviction. Another had a history of armed assault and criminal intimidation.

The youngest person arrested is a 19-year-old woman.

Some customers had participated in at least five swingers’ events, Fadil noted, according to The Star.

Singaporean among 2 arrested on 27 Aug

On the afternoon of the 27th, police conducted another raid at an apartment in Puchong, Selangor.

They arrested a Singaporean man and a local Malaysian Chinese man, believed to be the owners of the pornographic website and organisers of the sex parties.

They are also believed to be the holders of bank accounts used to collect subscription fees, which Sin Chew Daily reported as being S$117 (RM388).

Police additionally seized a large amount of evidence during the operation, including mobile phones, computers, and sexual paraphernalia.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Sin Chew Daily.