Man sexually assaults woman in Kallang Riverside Park toilet after dinner with her, gets 7 years’ jail

Man sentenced to 7 years’ jail & 4 strokes of the cane for sexual assault in park toilet

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and four strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting a woman in a public park toilet after meeting her for dinner.

The accused, Cai Zi Sheng (name transliterated from Mandarin), faced five charges, including outrage of modesty, sexual assault, and obstruction of justice.

He admitted to two charges, while the remaining charges were taken into consideration by the court during sentencing.

Met for dinner prior to assault

The victim, a 21-year-old woman whose identity is protected by a gag order, had applied for a job at Cai’s company in 2023.

Although she was offered the position, she ultimately decided not to join the company.

In January 2024, Cai contacted her via social media. The two agreed to meet for dinner on 15 Jan 2024, as the victim believed that Cai might become a potential client for her family business.

At 7pm, they dined at a fast food restaurant near Lavender MRT station. The pair then took a walk to Kallang Riverside Park at approximately 8.02pm.

Man sexually assaults woman in park toilet

While at the park, the victim went to the restroom.

Upon exiting the cubicle, she was shocked to find Cai standing outside. He then made an inappropriate request: “Show me your chest.”

The victim immediately refused, but Cai approached her, locked the cubicle door, and proceeded to grope and forcibly kiss her before sexually assaulting her.

Feeling nauseated, the victim spat on Cai’s shirt. He then attempted to coerce her into performing oral sex, and when she refused, he forcibly held her hand and made her masturbate him.

The assault only stopped after the sound of footsteps was heard outside the cubicle.

Cai then quickly put on his pants and left the cubicle.

Taunted victim to make police report

After the assault, Cai returned the victim’s laptop and taunted her, telling her to report the incident to the police.

He then left the scene on an e-scooter.

At 9.10pm that evening, the victim, accompanied by a friend, reported the assault at a nearby police station.

While filing the report, she discovered that Cai had unfollowed her on Instagram, blocked her on Facebook, and deleted their messages. However, the victim had already taken screenshots of the messages before they were deleted.

At 1.18am on 16 Jan 2024, Cai asked his then-girlfriend to drive him to Malaysia.

He was arrested upon his return to Singapore on 19 Jan 2024.

Prior record of sexual misconduct

The prosecution noted that Cai trapped the victim in the toilet cubicle, preventing her from escaping or seeking help.

Despite her pleas to stop, he escalated the assault, which led the court to sentence him to seven years in prison and four strokes of the cane.

Cai has a history of sexual misconduct involving minors. In 2007, he was fined S$4,000 for sexual activity with a girl under the legal age of consent.

Two years later, in 2009, he was sent to a reformative training centre for a similar offence.

