Man who raped 61-year-old woman at exercise corner jailed for 19.5 years & caned

Man raped woman at exercise corner & threatend to kill her family if she made a police report

A man who raped a 61-year-old woman at an exercise corner was sentenced to 19.5 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Imran Syafiq Mohamed Rashid, now 37, faced multiple charges for numerous crimes committed over a span of two years, including the rape, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Man stole handbag before encountering woman at exercise corner

At about 4am on 13 May 2022, Imran climbed into the third-floor unit of a building whose location was redacted from court papers.

There, he stole a handbag containing valuables worth over S$2,000.

When he climbed out of the unit, he saw the woman doing her morning exercises at an exercise corner near her home.

Man raped woman after dragging her into bushes near exercise corner

Imran asked the woman if he could use the elliptical machine she was using.

She agreed, but as she stepped off it, he dragged her into the bushes nearby.

He then raped her between 5am and 6am that day, threatening to kill her family if she reported this to the police.

Victim’s husband makes police report

After he left, the victim went home frightened and in pain.

When she told her husband, she tried to stop him from calling the police out of fear for their safety.

But he insisted on calling the police and even stopped her from showering, realising she may have had evidence on her.

Imran was arrested later that day, and his urine tested positive for drugs.

Man committed multiple offences

The rape was one of multiple offences Imran committed over a span of two years before the rape.

He ran away from a community supervision centre in May 2020, but was arrested a month later in June 2020.

While out on police bail, he stole several bank cards and an identity card, and was caught with drug utensils.

He jumped bail on 13 Sept 2020, proceeding to commit 33 offences for more than a year.

These offences included:

assaulting his girlfriend on four different occasions

peeping at a 14-year-old girl using a toilet

driving or riding a motorcycle without a valid licence

careless driving and damaging a railing

duping BlueSG into renting vehicles to him by using stolen identification

He was arrested and charged with these offences in January 2022, but his behaviour only got worse.

Man faced 41 charges, including rape

Appearing in court on Tuesday (28 Oct), Imran faced a total of 41 charges.

He pleaded guilty to 10 of them, including rape, driving without a licence, housebreaking to commit theft and criminal intimidation, as well as possession of drug utensils.

The remaining charges were taken into consideration by the judge for sentencing.

He was eventually sentenced to 19.5 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane. Additionally, he was also banned from driving for two years after his release from prison.

