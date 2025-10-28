Teens in Austria gang rape teacher for months, blackmail her & set her apartment on fire

Teens in Austria arrested for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing teacher for months

Seven teenagers in Vienna, Austria, aged 14 to 17, are facing a shocking trial for a series of crimes, including the alleged gang rape of a 29-year-old teacher over several months.

The court heard how the group reportedly used footage from the assaults to blackmail her into doing their bidding, including buying them illicit drugs.

According to Der Spiegel, the teens have since been arrested for the alleged crimes.

Austria teacher enters relationship with former student

The prosecutor revealed the nightmare began in April 2024 when the teacher began a relationship with a former student.

As the teen was older than 14 at the time, this was not in itself considered a crime.

However, in May 2024, the situation turned sinister. The teen visited the teacher with his friends, who allegedly presented themselves as members of a criminal gang and intimidated her.

The court was told the teens would then regularly visit the teacher to consume drugs with her. They are accused of sexually exploiting her while she was in an inebriated state.

Months of alleged coercion and abuse

The blackmail then allegedly began. The group threatened to expose the drug parties and sex to the school principal, using this to coerce her into buying them food, drinks, and cigarettes.

At one point, she was even allegedly forced into having an abortion after becoming pregnant.

Despite the ongoing horror, the teacher said she kept silent out of shame and fear of losing her teaching job.

The ordeal reached a new extreme in January this year. While the teacher was abroad visiting her sister, the teens allegedly decided to rob her apartment. To cover their tracks, they then set the place on fire.

The woman returned home to find her residence burnt down and a notice from the police. It was at this point that she finally came clean about the year-long nightmare.

Teens admit to some crimes, deny others

The seven teens have been arrested and have largely chosen to remain silent.

Their defence attorneys have denied the allegations of abuse, claiming the sex was always consensual.

The teens have since only partially pleaded guilty to the thefts, drug offences, and arson.

