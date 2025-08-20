Teacher in India set on fire by student after she filed harassment complaint against him

Student arrested for setting teacher on fire, teen previously harassed teacher

A 26-year-old guest teacher at the Government School of Excellence in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, was set on fire by an 18-year-old student after she filed a complaint against him for harassment, reports the Times of India (TOI).

Student goes to teacher’s home carrying petrol

According to police, the accused, identified as Suryansh Kochar, went to the victim’s house in Narsinghpur late Monday (18 Aug) afternoon carrying petrol.

He asked the teacher to step outside, saying he wanted to apologise. Once she came out, he allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

The teacher managed to jump into an open drain to save herself and was rushed to the district hospital before being referred to Jabalpur Medical College.

She sustained around 25% burn injuries and was said to be in a stable condition.

Teen suspected to have held grudge against teacher

Investigators said the teacher had lodged a complaint after the student made objectionable remarks towards her during India’s Independence Day (15 Aug), when she wore a saree to school.

The victim objected to his behaviour and later complained to the school administration.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Sandeep Bhuria stated that this could be one of the reasons behind the crime.

He added that investigations are still ongoing.

However, some reports said the student had developed a one-sided affection towards the teacher, and they had known each other for over two years.

The teacher’s family also confirmed that Kochar had been harassing her for “a long time”.

Student had been expelled before

School principal G.S. Patel revealed that Kochar, who is currently a Class 12 student at a government school in Kalyanpur, was previously enrolled at the Excellence School but was expelled two years ago, according to Hindustan Times.

“Suryansh used to study in our school. We warned him several times, but he didn’t mend his ways, so we expelled him from the school,” Patel said.

Despite this, Kochar reportedly continued visiting the school.

Arrested & charged with attempted murder

Following the incident, Kochar fled the scene but was arrested within hours in Kalyanpur village, police confirmed.

He has been booked on charges of attempted murder.

