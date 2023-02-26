Chang Ling Peanuts Recalled After Artificial Sweetener Detected, Concerned Consumers Should Seek Medical Advice

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Recall Issued For Chang Ling Peanuts As It Contains Cyclamate

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for Chang Ling peanuts due to the presence of cyclamate.

While it is permitted for certain items, its use in peanuts is against regulations.

The recall is currently ongoing.

SFA issues recall of Chang Ling peanuts on 26 Feb

In a news release on Sunday (26 Feb), SFA clarified the circumstances that led to the recalling of Chang Ling peanuts.

Authorities have detected levels of cyclamate, or cyclamic acid, in the products. Cyclamate is an authorised food additive that typically functions as an artificial sweetener.

In addition, the Singapore Food Regulations has approved it for use in certain food products.

However, the use of cyclamate is prohibited in peanuts.

The products involved in the recall come from China and weigh 350g, with an expiry date of 2 Oct 2023.

SFA has directed the importer, Yan Tai Yit, to recall the peanuts.

No immediate health risks

According to the levels of cyclamate detected, SFA deduced that there are no immediate health risks from consuming the peanuts.

However, consumers should avoid prolonged excessive consumption of cyclamate.

SFA urged consumers who have concerns about their health to seek medical advice.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for further enquiries.

Featured image courtesy of the Singapore Food Agency.