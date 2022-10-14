SGD Now Equates To RM3.30, Convert Cash For Year-End Holidays & Shopping In M’sia

SGD Now To 3.30 Ringgit, Plan Your Next Shopping Trip To Malaysia

With several countries lifting their travel restrictions, many are eager to finally travel to their dream destinations.

However, the costs of flight tickets and accommodation may cause some to second guess their decision.

But there’s no need to look far when Malaysia is right next-door, with endless options for shopping, food, and adventure.

Exploring our neighbouring country will be a cost-saving option too, now that the Singapore Dollar (SGD) has reached another high against the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) — you can well and truly “shop till you drop”.

SGD now equates to RM3.30

According to an online currency converter, the exchange rate between the SGD and MYR has increased to 3.30 as of Friday (14 Oct).

This means that S$1 can be exchanged for about RM3.30, an increase from the previous high of S$1 = RM3.24 recorded in August.

So if you’ve been looking for a reason to make that trip across the Causeway, now’s a perfect time.

Whether it’s with your friends or family, there’s a variety of malls and attractions you can check out to get the most value for your money.

Make day trips to JB for shopping sprees

If you’re in need of some retail therapy, you won’t need to look further than R&F Mall, conveniently located within walking distance of the Woodlands Customs.

With a wide array of shops, you’ll need lots of energy to make it from one end of the mall to another to check out all the items on sale.

If you get tired halfway through, you can recharge at the various F&B outlets serving everything from local to Korean and Chinese cuisines. Those who need further relaxation can then catch the latest movies at the cinema there.

Those who seek a more ‘chill’ retail experience may want to shop at Beletime Danga Bay instead which stands near a beautiful beach. After their shopping haul, visitors can unwind at a beach bar nearby, à la an Instagram-worthy Bali vacation.

Retreat to unique hotels for relaxing getaways

While some appreciate quick getaways, others may be in search of longer escapes that require booking stays in comfy accommodations.

Gamers in particular would adore SEM9 hotel in Johor, which provides guests with PCs and high-speed Internet in every room.

There, you can game to your heart’s content without mum or bae nagging at you to stop and attend to some responsibilities.

Making use of the hotel’s state-of-the-art facilities, especially with the affordable exchange rates, would mean that not only will you enjoy a fun holiday, you can possibly save some money for that mechanical keyboard you’ve been eyeing.

Convert your cash for upcoming trips

As the year comes to an end, we’re all looking forward to that much-anticipated holiday to get some rest and relaxation.

With the SGD hitting another high against MYR, there’ll surely be long queues at moneychangers islandwide.

You should thus be quick to convert your cash and start planning your year-end holiday.

