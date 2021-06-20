Antigen Rapid Test Required For Singapore General Hospital Ward Visitors If Staying Over 20 Mins

As part of added measures to deal with Covid-19 at hospitals, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said from Monday (21 Jun), all visitors including registered caregivers must take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) if they stay in a ward for more than 20 minutes.

Visitors can register for an ART at the Antigen Rapid Test Centre (ARC) before going to the wards.

SGH said that self-testing kits won’t be accepted, but swab tests taken in the past 24 hours will count.

Visitors must take antigen rapid test if they stay in SGH ward for over 20 minutes

The new measure will begin from tomorrow, SGH announced on Sunday (20 Jun).

An ART will be required before visitors are able to go to the wards.

Alternatively, if you’ve taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the last 24 hours, you can show that result in lieu of taking an ART.

However, self-testing kit results won’t be accepted.

Head to Antigen Rapid Test Centre to take ART

Those who need to get an ART can head over to the Antigen Rapid Test Centre (ARC) at SGH.

You have to be a nominated visitor/caregiver to qualify for the test.

The ARC is located at Bowyer Block and operates from 8am-6pm daily.

You have to register for an ART at the counter, before proceeding to the Pre-Swab Waiting Area.

When your turn comes, you can proceed to the Swab Area for your ART, then wait 20 minutes at the Post-Swab Area after.

That’s right, the ART takes just 20 minutes for a result as opposed to the PCR test, which takes far longer.

If you receive a negative result, you’ll be given a sticker and then you can head over to the ward.

Note that the test result is only valid on the day itself.

More info about the procedures, including whether you must take ART if vaccinated, can be found here.

More measures to safeguard against clusters

Given clusters have emerged at hospitals such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), this seems a good move in ensuring that wards don’t become new clusters.

We’ll have to accept that more testing will become a norm even for those who are vaccinated.

As of now, there’s no word on testing required for outpatients or those going for consultations.

