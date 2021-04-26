Mediacorp Parts Ways With Shane Pow Following Drink Driving Charge

Actor Shane Pow made the news on 22 Apr for a drink-driving charge, which apparently even shocked his employer, Mediacorp.

Now, they’ve come out on Monday (26 Apr) to say that they’re parting ways with the 30-year-old.

In a statement, they said they do not condone behaviour that runs afoul of the law.

His last day with the company is 4 May as he clears outstanding work on two dramas which are to air in the coming months.

In the statement, Mediacorp said they weren’t made aware of Mr Pow’s charge and only knew about it after media reports on 22 Apr.

Mr Pow also breached Covid-19 safe management measures in Oct 2020 and was fined for the offence. Mediacorp took internal disciplinary action as well.

The alleged drink-driving offence took place in Sep 2020.

Due to these cumulative issues, Mediacorp decided to part ways with the actor.

In the statement, it said that artists are looked towards as role models by the public, with the expectation that they should behave as such.

Actor’s last day on 4 May

Despite the parting of ways, Mediacorp will proceed with 2 upcoming dramas which Mr Pow is a part of as scheduled.

They are:

Soul Old Yet So Young (airs Jun)

The Heartland Hero (airs Jul)

Since both filming and production with Mr Pow are largely completed, in consideration of cast and crew, along with investments, the shows will go ahead.

Mr Pow will remain with Mediacorp until 4 May to fulfil outstanding work for these shows.

Need to maintain clean image

As role models and front-facing members of Mediacorp, artistes are expected to be on their best behaviour.

Given Mr Pow has been involved in one too many law-related incidents recently, it appears Mediacorp can’t defend him anymore.

Hopefully Mr Pow will reflect on his actions.

