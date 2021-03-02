Actor Terence Cao & Guest Charged In Court For Breaching Safe Distancing Rules

11 people involving local celebrities were fined $300 each for gathering in a group of 13 during Phase 2, when only 5 visitors were allowed per household.

The host of the gathering, veteran actor Terence Cao Guohui and guest, Lance Lim Chee Keong faced charges of safe distancing breaches today (2 Mar).

If convicted, they face up to $10,000 fine and a jail term of up to 6 months.

Actor charged for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations

In an earlier media release, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said that 2 people would be charged in court for the 13-people gathering in a Daisy Road residence.

They are the owner of the residence, along with one of the guests, whose identities have surfaced today (2 Mar).

Mediacorp actor Terence Cao and male guest Lance Lim appeared at State Courts today, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They were present for court charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Cao faces a charge of allowing 12 others to gather in his residence on 2 Oct 2020.

Meanwhile, Lim faces the charge of gathering with 12 others, reports TODAY.

According to BCA, Lim had invited 3 of the visitors to the gathering, despite knowing that doing so would make their group size illegal.

13 gathered at birthday celebration

The gathering on 2 Oct 2020 was apparently for Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu’s birthday celebration.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Other guests present include local celebs Shane Pow, Julie Tan, Jeremy Chan, and 98.7FM radio DJ Sonia Chew.

They all faced a fine of $300 each for participating in such 13-people gathering, according to BCA.

Reminder to adhere to COVID-19 regulations

In fact, they are not the first ones to face charges under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Therefore, this incident serves as a reminder for all of us to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Even though we’ve moved on from Phase 2, we shouldn’t let our guard down as the reality of a pandemic remains very real.

