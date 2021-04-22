Mediacorp Actor Shane Pow Faces 2nd Drink Driving Charge

We often hear the phrase ‘don’t drink and drive’. However, despite being warned about the dangers associated with drink driving, some motorists still do not heed the age-old advice.

In Sep 2020, Mediacorp actor Shane Pow was driving a motorvan along Java Road when he was allegedly caught drink driving.

Source

As a repeat offender, the 30-year-old actor faces a driving ban of at least 5 years, up to 2 years’ jail, and a fine if found guilty.

Shane Pow allegedly caught drink driving on 17 Sep 2020

On 17 Sep 2020 at around 11.20pm, actor Shane Pow was allegedly caught drink driving along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway.

Source

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 30-year-old was found with at least 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of his breath.

This exceeds the legal alcohol limit of 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

Convicted of drink driving in 2014

Back in Jul 2014, the actor was convicted of drink driving under the Road Traffic Act.

If found guilty again, the 30-year-old actor faces up to 2 years’ jail and a fine between $5,000 and $20,000.

He will return to court in about 2 weeks’ time on 3 Jun, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Found breaching Covid-19 rules

Shane Pow is also one of the local actors who breached Covid-19 rules and gathered at Jeffrey Xu’s birthday part on 2 Oct 2020.

13 people were apparently at the gathering. At the time, group gatherings were still restricted to 5 people or less.

Pictures of the gathering soon went viral and 2 people were subsequently charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

11 other individuals were fined $300 each, reported ST.

Do not drink and drive

Driving under the influence of alcohol impairs one’s judgement and reflexes, increasing the chance of getting in a severe accident.

Guilty or not, we hope the actor takes the matter seriously and would refrain from drink driving in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Singapore Criminal Lawyer.