10 Shangri-La S’pore Diners Get Food Poisoning In Dec, Restaurant’s Hygiene Grade Adjusted To ‘C’

Diners Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating At The Line Restaurant In Shangri-La Singapore

When dining at a swanky restaurant, patrons usually expect a good time with delicious food and impeccable service.

What they don’t expect, however, is gastroenteritis.

Unfortunately, 10 diners developed symptoms of the condition after eating at a restaurant in Singapore’s five-star Shangri-La Hotel last December.

The hygiene grade of the restaurant has since been adjusted from “A” to “C”.

10 diners ate at The Line on 26 Dec 2022

In a food hygiene notice, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the 10 people affected ate at The Line restaurant on 26 Dec 2022.

Located in the lower lobby of Shangri-La’s Tower Wing, the restaurant is known for their luxurious buffets that cost up to S$108++ or more if they’re themed.

The entire restaurant is also spacious enough for large gatherings, with 1,350 square metres of space that includes an alfresco area and family section.

2 hospitalised with food poisoning after eating at Shangri-La

The 10 diners reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming the food prepared at The Line, SFA said.

Worse still, two of them ended up being hospitalised due to their condition.

This prompted SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to conduct a joint investigation.

When the restaurant was inspected on 30 Dec, they found no hygiene lapses.

Hygiene grade adjusted to ‘C’

Nevertheless, SFA said they will take enforcement action against the establishment, saying that they sold “unclean food”.

This involved adjusting their food hygiene grade from “A” to “C”.

The grade took effect from Friday (8 Sep) and will last for 12 months, after which it will be reviewed.

The restaurant’s premises will also be under surveillance.

“Food business operators are reminded to adhere to good food safety processes,” SFA emphasised.

They urged all key stakeholders, including the industry and the public, to engage in good hygiene practices such as washing hands before handling food.

Other food poisoning cases

This isn’t the first time food poisoning has been reported at a top-class restaurant in Singapore.

In May 2022, 17 patrons of famed London restaurant Burger & Lobster in Jewel Changi Airport came down with gastroenteritis, four of whom were hospitalised.

In March this year, Spize restaurant in Simpang Bedok had its hygiene grade adjusted from “A” to “C” after 15 customers developed food poisoning symptoms.

This followed a mass food poisoning incident at Spize River Valley in 2018 that led to the death of an auxiliary police officer.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook and Google Maps.