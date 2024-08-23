China university admission letter is so sharp, students can use it to cut fruits like watermelon

University students in China use unusually sharp admission letter to cut fruits & other items

Well, this certainly takes ‘paper cut’ to a whole new level.

Recently, Douyin has been abuzz with videos of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (BUCT) students showcasing their unusually sharp admission letters — so sharp, that they’re slicing and dicing fruits and other items with ease.

According to China Daily, these admission letters are only 0.2mm thick and crafted from a special high-tech material, giving them their unique cutting-edge ability.

Admission letter can slice through whole watermelon

One viral video on Douyin by user @Ryu& shows the admission letter effortlessly slicing through an entire watermelon.

Another student filmed himself using the letter to chop cucumbers and even raw meat as if wielding a top-tier kitchen knife.

With its razor-sharp edges, the letter makes quick work of apples, too.

It seems no fruit or vegetable is safe from this sharp little notice.

And it’s not just sharp — this letter is built to last.

It can seemingly withstand extreme heat and water, making it not just a cutting-edge piece of paper, but a resilient one too.

Letter made from cutting-edge carbon fibre

The secret behind this seemingly harmless letter’s deadly edge is its construction from a state-of-the-art carbon fibre composite, developed by BUCT’s College of Materials Science and Engineering.

Dubbed “black gold,” carbon fibre is lightweight, incredibly strong, and resistant to high temperatures and erosion.

With these impressive qualities, it’s no wonder it’s used in building rockets, large aircraft, and ships.

While BUCT takes pride in its innovative carbon fibre material, the university has urged new students to refrain from risky experiments with their admission letters and instead cherish them.

But that wouldn’t go viral on social media, would it?

Also read: Max the Cat will receive a doctorate from US university after regular attendance for five years



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin, Douyin, and Douyin.