Over the course of the pandemic, several supermarkets have had to close temporarily in order to curb transmissions in the community.

On Saturday (14 Aug), Sheng Siong informed customers that its outlet at 52 Chin Swee Road will be closed from 14-15 Aug after one of the staff there tested positive.

Employees who have come into close contact with the employee have been isolated and placed on a leave of absence (LOA).

Sheng Siong Chin Swee Road staff was last at work on 13 Aug

According to Sheng Siong’s advisory on Facebook, the staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (13 Aug) during MOH’s surveillance testing. That was the last time he was at work.

All the other staff members tested negative in the PCR test.

The affected staff, who works as a cashier, had tested negative on an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) the previous day.

Coincidentally, the supermarket in question is not far from the My First Skool pre-school, where a cluster had emerged earlier this week.

However, it’s unclear if the cashier has any links to the cluster.

Supermarket closed from 14-15 Aug

In light of the positive case, the supermarket will be closed for deep cleaning from 14-15 Aug. The store will reopen at 7am on Monday (16 Aug).

Customers who wish to patronise a Sheng Siong outlet in the area can visit the nearest store at Block 88 Tanglin Halt Road.

Hope there were no transmissions at the supermarket

The temporary closure of the Sheng Siong outlet will surely come as an inconvenience for those who stay around the vicinity.

However, we seek their understanding that this is ultimately done to safeguard their safety.

Most importantly, we hope no transmissions occurred at the supermarket premises and that the authorities will be successful in ringfencing the infection.

