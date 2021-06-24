Sou Fujimoto Architects Unveils Designs For Sky Island Tower In Shenzhen

We’ve seen majestic skyscrapers and state-of-the-art architecture in our garden city. Yet, architects continue to challenge our imagination with complex structures we never thought possible.

Consider this ambitious 268m Sky Island Tower at Qianhai Bay in Shenzhen, China.

Seen from above, the ethereal marvel seems to float thanks to the 99 pillar-like support beams that ensure the stability of the upper horizontal structure.

Here’s a closer look at this fantasy-like structure by Sou Fujimoto Architects who won Shenzhen’s New City Center Landmark competition.

Sky Island Tower looks like it’s floating above Qianhai Bay, Shenzhen

Shenzhen, one of the most popular tech hubs in China, is known as a futuristic city.

We might not be able to time travel but this design for a proposed local landmark may transport us decades into the future or into a Final Fantasy game.

At first glance, the skyscraper seems to be floating on top of the water but you’ll immediately notice the centralised core that guarantees its stability.

The structure seems to be floating or suspended from mid-air due to the 99 “islands” or tower-like pillars hanging from the upper deck of the bay.

The pillars gradually become thinner as it gets further from the centre, making it seem like a giant fountain.

Gorgeous views from above & below

No skyscraper is complete without a viewing deck. Watching the sunrise and sunset from these floor-to-ceiling windows will definitely be an unforgettable experience.

According to Archinect, there’s a restaurant, walkway, sky lobby, and exhibition space on the rooftop platform.

Meanwhile, at the base, visitors will be treated to a water dance event space.

Hoping it becomes a reality

The proposed tower is an otherworldly sight that knocks our socks off.

While we’ve seen ethereal structures in Final Fantasy games, we wish to visit one for real within our lifetime.

Here’s to hoping Shenzhen turns this into a reality so we have a new destination to add to our bucket list.

