Pokémon GO player climbs volcano in Hawaii & captures Shiny Jirachi

Pokémon GO player captures Shiny Jirachi on Mauna Kea

Pokémon GO is known for its AR gameplay that allows players to venture to unexpected locations in pursuit of rare Pokémon.

Recently, a Pokémon GO player climbed one of the world’s highest peaks for an in-game event.

On Wednesday (14 Aug), Glitch, a Pokémon content creator and music producer, shared that she climbed Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano in Hawaii, to complete an in-game task and catch a Shiny Jirachi.

“From base to peak, I caught Shiny Jirachi on the tallest mountain in the world,” she tweeted.

She also compared Mauna Kea’s height of 10,205m from base to peak to Mount Everest’s height of 8,849m from base to summit.

While Mount Everest is recognised as the world’s highest peak, Mauna Kea in Hawaii exceeds Everest by over 1,000m when measured from its base below sea level to its summit.

Regardless of the height, many other Pokémon GO trainers expressed their passion for this achievement in the post’s comments.

The official Pokémon X account also ‘graced’ the post, calling the accomplishment “iconic”.

