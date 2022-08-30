California School Shooting Lands 1 Student In Hospital, 12-Year-Old Boy Held As Suspect

12-Year-Old Boy Detained After Shooting At Madison Park Academy In Oakland, California

Back in May, a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, claiming the lives of countless victims including at least 19 children.

Though the number of casualties isn’t comparable, yet another shooting has occurred in a school in Oakland, California. A 13-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound and is now in stable condition in the hospital.

Authorities are holding a 12-year-old boy in custody on suspicions of shooting and wounding the student.

Shooting at school campus in California injures 1

KTVU FOX 2 reports that the incident occurred on Monday (29 Aug) in Madison Park Academy.

At around 1.30pm, officers in East Oakland received reports of a shooting at the school in the Sobrante Park neighbourhood. Upon reaching the campus, they found a 13-year-old student with a gunshot wound.

A 12-year-old boy had run away after the shooting but authorities managed to find and detain him. They also recovered the firearm the attacker used in the incident.

The boy is now in police custody. Authorities have not mentioned whether the suspect is from the same school.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently in stable condition in a local hospital.

Footage from KTVU shows that authorities managed to evacuate the school after the incident. Parents were seen rushing to pick up their children.

Recent increase in gun violence in Oakland

Speaking at a press conference, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong expressed his sorrow over the incident, the New York Post reports.

“It saddens me to even think that a kid would bring a gun to school,” Mr Armstrong said.

No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying your kid’s been shot. It’s the worst thing that you can hear.

He also addressed recent incidents of gun violence in Oakland, including the school shooting. Mr Armstrong noted that in four days, such incidents have claimed the lives of six people.

“I’m afraid that our community is becoming numb to this horrific behavior,” he said in a report by SFGate. “Sadly, gun violence is impacting our schools as well.”

An investigation into the shooting is now ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @brianyuenKPIX on Twitter.