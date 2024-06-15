2 suspects killed in Johor Bahru shootout, police discover drugs in vehicle

Two suspects killed in shootout with police in Johor Bahru

In the late afternoon of 14 June, two suspects engaged in a shootout with Malaysian police in Johor Bahru.

Police were reportedly attempting to arrest the two men when they began fleeing and shooting at the pursuing vehicles.

Alarmed passersby have since shared footage of the resulting shootout on social media.

The two suspects are believed to be involved in drugs and firearms.

Shootout in Johor Bahru scares locals

At around 5.04pm yesterday (14 June), police engaged in a shootout with two suspects in Johor Bahru.

The incident reportedly occurred at Jalan Abad, near the Holiday Plaza shopping mall.

Johor police chief, Commissionner M Kumar, said that a police unit had been following a suspicious Toyota Estima.

When the suspects realized they were being followed, they tried to flee and fired shots at the pursuing vehicle.

Police returned fire which ultimately resulted in the two suspects dying.

Afterwards, police cordoned off the area and redirected traffic.

Concerned citizens then shared footage of the incident on social media, which showed police clad in heavy gear and balaclavas.

Police say the suspects were involved in drugs

Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the deceased suspects, aged 42, had 38 charges involving drugs on his criminal record.

He also added that police have found what they believe to be dangerous drugs stashed in the vehicle.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Xiaohongshu.