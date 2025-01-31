Teenage girl shot dead by father & uncle in Pakistan over ‘objectionable’ TikTok videos

Father kills teenage daughter in Pakistan over TikTok content

An American-born teenage influencer, Hira Anwar, was shot dead by her father and maternal uncle in Pakistan after they disapproved of her TikTok videos.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (28 Jan) in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

According to the BBC, Hira’s father, Anwar ul-Haq, initially claimed that unidentified gunmen were responsible for his daughter’s death.

However, after further questioning, he confessed to the crime.

Family objected to her TikTok videos

Police investigations revealed that Haq had repeatedly told Hira to stop posting TikTok videos, which he found “objectionable”.

When she refused to comply, he allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law, Tayyab Ali, to carry out the murder.

The family had lived in the United States (US) for 25 years before moving back to Pakistan on 15 Jan.

Haq relocated with Hira, while his wife and two other daughters remained in the US.

He told police that his daughter had started creating controversial TikTok content during their time in the US and continued posting such videos after returning to Pakistan, according to Reuters.

“Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering,” a police investigator said.

Some reports indicate that Hira was 15 years old at the time of her death, while others suggest she was around 14.

Honour killing investigation underway

Police are investigating all aspects of the case, including the possibility of an honour killing, which is common in Pakistan.

The BBC noted that hundreds of people — mostly women — die each year in such killings, typically carried out by family members in response to perceived damage to the family’s honour.

If the case is ruled as an honour killing, both Haq and Ali face a mandatory life sentence, as per Pakistan’s 2016 legal reforms.

Under these reforms, those convicted of honour killings can no longer escape punishment through family pardons.

Both Haq and Ali have been arrested, with Haq formally charged with murder.

