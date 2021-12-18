Police Arrest Shouting Man In Hillion Mall Kopitiam

Although the authorities have eased dining-in measures, some restrictions remain in place to ensure there’s social distancing between diners.

At some establishments, safety nettings are placed over tables that are not meant to be occupied. Other premises may choose to place decals to get the same message across.

However, it seems a customer didn’t quite get the memo when he sat and finished his meal at a restricted section of a food court in Hillion Mall.

After beingsharenews.com/shouting-man-hillion-mall/ informed to leave by security staff, the man seemingly lost his cool and began shouting at the top of his voice.

Source

The man eventually had a 180-degree turn in behaviour when the cops arrived and pinned him to the floor.

Police officers swiftly apprehend shouting man in Hillion Mall

On Friday (17 Dec), a TikTok user shared a video of a man getting arrested by police officers at a Kopitiam outlet in Hillion Mall.

The man appears to be resisting the police officers and even shouted “arrest you” to one of the men in blue.

Those, however, were his last words before a man in grey swiftly took the screaming man down in one fell swoop.

Source

Seconds after the man hit the floor, he screamed in agony and seemingly experienced a 180-turn in demeanour.

He then started apologising profusely while the officers handcuffed him. He also mentioned the words, “I cannot control”.

Shouting man allegedly sat in cordoned-off area in Kopitiam

Another video uploaded by the same TikTok user apparently showed the events leading up to the arrest.

In this video, the man was seen screaming at a security officer who appears to be calmly explaining something to him.

Source

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the security officer was attempting to get the man to leave his seat as he was sitting in a cordoned-off area of the Kopitiam food court.

However, he reportedly grew more irritable as safe distancing officers and even Kopitiam staff persuaded him to evacuate the area.

The man had allegedly sat in the seat for an hour and even finished his meal there.

Quick to apologise after realising mistakes

On one hand, it’s terrible seeing someone taking their frustrations out on someone who appears to only be doing their jobs.

On the other, perhaps we should also give the man some benefit of the doubt as it remains unclear what triggered his response in the first place.

After all, he was quick to apologise for his actions and perhaps he was finally aware of his shortcomings when the arrest happened.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.