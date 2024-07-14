Man shouts vulgarities at another man in MRT train from Bugis, staff help separate them

Man shouts at another man in MRT train, they also have brief physical altercation

A loud skirmish inside an MRT train was prevented from escalating by staff, who helped separate the two men involved.

The incident, which was captured on video, involved one man shouting vulgarities at another and the pair engaging in a short physical altercation.

Man shouts at another man in train at Bugis MRT

A video of the incident was posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page last Friday (12 July).

The clip, which is 2 minutes and 23 seconds long, starts with a man wearing a cap and a yellow polo tee causing a commotion in a Downtown Line (DTL) train, to the confusion of other commuters.

Addressing another man in a grey T-shirt and shorts, he loudly demands to know, “Who’re you talking to?”

This happens as the train door closes and the train departs from Bugis MRT station.

Man shouts continuously at other man on MRT train

The man in the grey T-shirt initially ignores the other man despite his aggressive behaviour, simply turning to the side and folding his arms in an exasperated gesture.

However, the man in yellow keeps up his confrontation, getting in the other man’s face and saying:

Watch your mouth! Watch your tongue! F**king idiot!

He continues his vulgar tirade, using the F-word several times and pointing his finger at his foe, who remains silent throughout.

This carries on for what seems like forever, even as the train pulls into Rochor MRT station.

Men engage in brief physical altercation

Then, the train doors open and the man in yellow moves to exit, but the man in grey raises an elbow.

The man in yellow also raises his arm and the two clash physically for the first time.

The man in grey then throws his backpack on the ground and speaks for the first time. The men engage in somewhat of a stand-off at the door, seemingly challenging each other to a fight.

SBS Transit staff separate the men

Before the situation escalates further, however, an SBS Transit staff member appears and stands between the two men.

As the foes point at each other, the man in yellow lets out another loud expletive.

However, the staff member manages to coax the man in grey back into the train. Another staff member with a walkie-talkie also appears and talks to him.

The man in yellow can still be heard spewing invective as a group of staff usher him into Rochor MRT station, and the doors start closing to finally separate the two.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit, which operates the DTL, for more information about the incident.

Also read: Fight ‘suddenly’ breaks out between 2 men on MRT train, 1 suffers head wound

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.