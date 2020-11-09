Siblings Empty Grandma’s Bank Account With Her ATM Card, She Lodges Police Report

The elderly tend to be more vulnerable to scams and thefts. While recent trends may make some of them more wary of strangers, they often let their guard down with loved ones.

Sadly, one unfortunate grandma had her ATM card stolen by her 18-year-old grandson.

Together with his older sister, the teens spent a total of $28,600 from their grandma’s account.

Upon noticing the lost money and with the culprits’ identities unbeknownst to her, the grandma lodged a police report.

Siblings steal grandma’s ATM card

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Earlier this year in March, an 18-year-old boy found his grandma’s ATM card on her bed. He decided to take the card.

After taking the card, he found out that his 19-year-old sister knew the pin number, and so they decided to share the money.

Within a week, the siblings withdrew and spent a total of $28,600, emptying out their grandma’s bank account.

Amongst the items purchased were:

sneakers

clothes

cosmetics

branded undergarments

branded wallets

iPhones

Apple Watches

Besides that, the sister had also deposited $1,013 into her own bank account and later transferred it to her mother.

Her mother did not know the money had been stolen from their grandma, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Grandma lodges police report

The 80-year-old grandma soon found that her ATM card had gone missing and her money had been stolen.

She lodged a police report, unaware that her grandson had in fact been the one who took the card.

Image for illustration purposes only

Both siblings charged in court

Later, the siblings admitted to the theft and that the array of expensive items found were bought with the stolen money.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, both siblings have been charged in court.

The brother faces a total of 5 charges.

He pleaded guilty to 2 theft related charges and another of indecent assault, in a separate case.

The 18-year-old will be sentenced at a later date after probation surveillance and the release of his youth reform report.

Hope siblings learn valuable lesson

This is an unfortunate case of preying on the elderly, especially someone whom the perpetrators call family.

We hope the siblings have learnt a valuable lesson from the incident and will not resort to such acts in the future.

