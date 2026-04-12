Driver swerves to avoid crash on M’sia road but sideswipes parked police car instead

Driver nearly hits car on Malaysia road, ends up crashing into police car

A driver sideswiped a police car after trying to avoid a vehicle in front of it on a road in Malaysia.

A video of the incident, whose exact location was not disclosed, was posted on Monday (30 Mar) on Threads.

Driver sideswipes police car

Dashcam footage of the incident showed a grey car driving at a high speed on the road.

It was about to hit a car in front of it when it suddenly swerved to its left.

However, in doing so, it sideswiped a police car that was parked on the roadside.

The left side mirror of the car was shattered, and pieces went flying off when it collided with the police car.

Driver tries to flee the scene

The driver appeared to attempt to flee the scene a few moments after the impact.

However, the two officers standing on the other side of the police car, who had been issuing a ticket to another driver, quickly walked up to his vehicle.

One of them opened the front passenger door, preventing the car from leaving.

However, it was not revealed what happened to the driver afterwards.

Also read: Police officer in M’sia clings to fleeing suspect’s car, falls & narrowly avoids being run over

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Featured image adapted from @jayden_mazda on Threads.