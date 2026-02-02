Police officer in M’sia clings to fleeing suspect’s car, falls & narrowly avoids being run over

The suspect was arrested after crashing his car and later tested positive for drugs.

By - 2 Feb 2026, 7:22 pm

Police officer dragged along highway while clinging to fleeing housebreaking suspect’s car in Malaysia

A scene reminiscent of an action movie played out on a highway in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday (31 Jan), when a police officer was dragged along the road after clinging to the car of a fleeing suspect during an attempted arrest.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

Dashcam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed the suspect manoeuvring his vehicle away from police before the officer lost his grip and fell onto the road.

The suspect was later taken into custody after crashing his car.

Police officer nearly gets run over after falling from car

According to The Star, the suspect was a 35-year-old local man driving a white Perodua Viva.

He was being sought in connection with a house break-in on 30 Jan, as well as several motorcycle theft cases around the Kuching area.

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm along Jalan Kuching-Serian, heading towards Kuching city centre.

Footage circulating online showed the suspect’s vehicle being overtaken by an unmarked white car carrying plainclothes police officers.

While both vehicles were still in motion, officers alighted from the unmarked car to intercept the suspect.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

The suspect then swerved around the police vehicle in an attempt to flee, as one officer reached into the Viva through an open passenger-side window.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

As the suspect accelerated, the officer held onto the car and was dragged along the road for several moments before losing his grip.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

He fell onto the highway and rolled across the road surface, narrowly avoiding having his head run over by the rear wheels of the fleeing car.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

Suspect arrested after crash, tests positive for drugs

Despite sustaining injuries, the officer was seen getting back on his feet shortly after the fall and moving away from the road, while other officers continued the pursuit on foot.

Source: u/whusler on Reddit

In a statement, Kuching District police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect had refused to cooperate and acted aggressively while attempting to escape.

He added that a police officer suffered injuries to several parts of his body during the incident.

The suspect was eventually arrested after crashing into several vehicles on a flyover.

Source: Kuching City on Facebook

Police said a urine screening test found that the suspect tested positive for drugs, while further checks also revealed that he had 20 prior criminal records. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from whusler on Reddit.

