Police officer in M’sia clings to fleeing suspect’s car, falls & narrowly avoids being run over

Police officer dragged along highway while clinging to fleeing housebreaking suspect’s car in Malaysia

A scene reminiscent of an action movie played out on a highway in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday (31 Jan), when a police officer was dragged along the road after clinging to the car of a fleeing suspect during an attempted arrest.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed the suspect manoeuvring his vehicle away from police before the officer lost his grip and fell onto the road.

The suspect was later taken into custody after crashing his car.

Police officer nearly gets run over after falling from car

According to The Star, the suspect was a 35-year-old local man driving a white Perodua Viva.

He was being sought in connection with a house break-in on 30 Jan, as well as several motorcycle theft cases around the Kuching area.

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm along Jalan Kuching-Serian, heading towards Kuching city centre.

Footage circulating online showed the suspect’s vehicle being overtaken by an unmarked white car carrying plainclothes police officers.

While both vehicles were still in motion, officers alighted from the unmarked car to intercept the suspect.

The suspect then swerved around the police vehicle in an attempt to flee, as one officer reached into the Viva through an open passenger-side window.

As the suspect accelerated, the officer held onto the car and was dragged along the road for several moments before losing his grip.

He fell onto the highway and rolled across the road surface, narrowly avoiding having his head run over by the rear wheels of the fleeing car.

Suspect arrested after crash, tests positive for drugs

Despite sustaining injuries, the officer was seen getting back on his feet shortly after the fall and moving away from the road, while other officers continued the pursuit on foot.

In a statement, Kuching District police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect had refused to cooperate and acted aggressively while attempting to escape.

He added that a police officer suffered injuries to several parts of his body during the incident.

The suspect was eventually arrested after crashing into several vehicles on a flyover.

Police said a urine screening test found that the suspect tested positive for drugs, while further checks also revealed that he had 20 prior criminal records. Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 17-year-old underage driver flees traffic police, crashes into cars & van before arrest in Marine Parade

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from whusler on Reddit.