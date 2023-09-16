Woman Gives ‘Signal For Help’ At M’sia Carnival, Police Arrest Allegedly Abusive Boyfriend

Woman Uses ‘Signal For Help’ To Report Abusive Boyfriend At Malaysia Carnival

For victims, escaping from an abusive relationship can be harder than it seems.

At times, external help might be needed to ‘extract’ the victim from such toxic situations.

Recently in Malaysia, the public came to the help of a lady who gave the Signal for Help while at a carnival in Selangor.

Upon finding out that the woman was the victim of her abusive boyfriend, folks at the carnival confronted her partner before the police arrived and arrested him on the spot.

Victim uses ‘Signal for Help’ to report allegedly abusive boyfriend

Earlier this week, TikTok user @hazrulhaliliceokaw shared clips of a lady showing the Signal for Help, a discreet gesture used to alert others to domestic violence.

Even though she had her arms folded, her left hand — positioned towards the OP — was seen opening and closing several times. She also glanced several times towards the OP, as if trying to catch his attention.

At the time, the woman’s partner — wearing a striped shirt — happened to be nearby.

Upon noticing the woman’s persistent signals, the OP promptly called the police.

Members of public hold boyfriend off till police arrive

He also sought help from carnival staff, who managed to hold off the man despite him beginning to turn aggressive.

Thankfully, the police arrived soon after and arrested him on the spot.

At some point in the night, the OP somehow managed to talk to the man’s partner and find out more about her plight.

She shared that her boyfriend, who suffers from drug addiction, has been abusing her. Among his acts of abuse were allegedly tying her and scalding her with hot water.

Indeed, the OP claimed to notice signs of “serious beatings”, bruises, and abuse on her.

Victim’s father thanks OP for helping daughter

In a subsequent video, the OP shared that he had to head to the police station to record a statement.

He also somehow got in touch with the victim’s father and learned that the aggressor would be in remand for two to three days.

In a series of texts, the father thanked the OP and others involved for coming to his daughter’s aid.

Ending the video, the OP urged other victims of domestic violence to “fight for their (your) right”.

Kudos to everyone who came to the lady’s aid. We’re sure she’s immensely thankful for the gesture. We also hope that she’ll remain safe from her abuser for a long time to come.

You can learn more about the Signal for Help here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hazrulhaliliceokaw on TikTok.