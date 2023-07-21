Semiconductor Startup Silicon Box Opens Tampines Factory, Hiring Up To 1,200 Staff Including Engineers

Start-Up Company Silicon Box Opens First Singapore Factory In Tampines

Good things may be coming for Singapore’s economy as Silicon Box, a semiconductor start-up, recently opened its first manufacturing factory here in Tampines.

The 73,000-square-metre facility is expected to create up to 1,200 new job opportunities, ranging from engineers to digital experts.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Han Byung Joon addressed the reasons why they chose Singapore.

He cited the country’s efficient government and skilled workforce as the main pull factors.

On Thursday (20 July), Silicon Box unveiled its brand new US$2 billion (S$2.65 billion) facility in Tampines.

The new facility will produce chiplets — small components that can bind together to form larger semiconductor chips and power a range of electronics.

This includes data centres and household appliances.

In addition to the foundry, the building will also house Silicon Box’s research and development facility.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 73,000 sq metre facility along Tampines Industrial Avenue 3 is set to create up to 1,200 jobs.

The company expects to hire engineers and digital experts, among other roles.

Furthermore, Silicon Box will provide upskilling opportunities with the help of the Economic Development Board (EDB).

CEO cites “efficient” government and skilled workforce for locating factory in Singapore

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Dr Han Byung Joon — CEO and co-founder of Silicon Box — cited numerous reasons for locating the company’s factory in Singapore.

These include the efficient nature of Singapore’s government and the availability of skilled engineers here.

Dr Han also mentioned the “likeability” of Singapore as a city, which makes relocating foreign talent much easier.

Featured image adapted from LinkedIn.