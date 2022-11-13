Sim Lim Square To Reportedly Have 24-Hour Shops With Dining & Entertainment Options

Sim Lim Square Has 24-Hour Shops Opening Early Next Year

For many Singapore residents, Sim Lim Square is the go-to place for all sorts of electronic needs.

Recently, its management revealed that the mall is undergoing a gradual transformation to have 24-hour shops offering a variety of dining and entertainment options.

This strategy was reportedly adopted from China and the revamped shops will begin operations early next year.

Sim Lim Square to adopt 24-hour business model

Speaking to 8world News, Zhang Fu An, the secretary of Sim Lim Square’s business association, said that this 24-hour business model will be the first to launch in Singapore.

However, he noted that the model already exists in China, where a single venue offers restaurants, music bars, and pubs that operate during different time periods.

Since Sim Lim Square was founded 39 years ago, it has been well-known among locals for specialising in tech products.

Given the advancements in technology and the rising trend of online shopping, the management decided to adjust the mall’s development strategy.

Hence, after consulting other business models, they found that adopting China’s 24-hour strategy would be beneficial.

Mr Zhang asserted that it was feasible to run multiple types of stores concurrently, and not just one that sold gadgets.

As the industry becomes more saturated, coupled with the competition of online shopping, they had to innovate themselves to be able to survive, he said.

Shops will offer a variety of options at different times

According to Mr Zhang, the new 24-hour shops will mostly be located on the fifth and sixth levels of Sim Lim Square.

The first through fourth floors will remain unchanged, and will be occupied by the electronic retail shops, he said.

In an example, he said that a shop would offer brunch to customers from 9am to 4pm. Then, they would offer dinner from 4pm to 9pm.

Afterwards, the same shop would become an entertainment and leisure venue from 9pm to 1am.

Lastly, the shop would offer supper to customers from 1am to 5am.

New 24-hour shops will open early next year

Even before the pandemic struck, plans for the 24-hour business strategy were already in preparation, Mr Zhang said.

Currently, the affected floors are undergoing renovation and will officially start operations early next year.

If all goes according to plan, management will make identical changes to the third and fourth floors, he added.

Since no other shopping mall in Singapore has adopted such a strategy, the management hopes they can be the first to bring this innovation to our shores.

Regarding the recent raid of illegal streaming equipment, Mr Zhang said it only involved a small number of people, and the other operators were unrelated to the incident.

He also noted that SLS did not receive any complaints from the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) in the last five years, so he hopes to maintain a good reputation with the community.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from achresis khora on Flickr.