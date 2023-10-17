S’pore Airlines & Scoot To Offer 370,000 Discounted Plane Tickets At Suntec Travel Fair From 3 Nov

Singapore Airlines & Scoot Offer Discounts On 370,000 Plane Tickets, Available From 3 Nov At Travel Fair

Planning an overseas holiday trip next year? You might have hit the jackpot as Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot both announced a sale on a limited number of plane tickets for 2024.

SIA will be offering 170,000 round-trip tickets for Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. The eligible flights last from January to September 2024.

The lower-cost Scoot, on the other hand, will have 200,000 one-way tickets up for grabs, eligible for trips between November 2023 and October 2024.

Those who are keen may purchase the tickets at a three-day travel fair at Suntec Singapore from 3 Nov onwards. Online purchases are also available.

In a joint press statement, SIA and Scoot announced a special discount for upcoming flight tickets.

SIA will be offering a discount on 170,000 round-trip tickets to 71 destinations. The tickets encompass Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes.

The company stated that the discounts will only apply to eligible flights between January and September 2024.

Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, also announced 200,000 discounted one-way tickets to over 50 destinations.

Airfares start from S$68 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and from S$140 to Taipei, Taiwan.

The discounts are applicable for eligible flights between November 2023 and October 2024.

Ticket purchases available from 3 Nov

Eager travellers hoping to get their hands on tickets can head down to the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre next month.

From 3 to 5 Nov, the Time to Fly travel fair will be taking place in halls 405 and 406.

At the three-day fair, customers can stand a chance to win prizes like a pair of Business Class round-trip tickets.

Scoot passengers also stand a chance to walk home with goodies in a lucky draw.

Prizes include travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000, which are redeemable for flight tickets or seat upgrades.

We know you’re itching to get the ball rolling for your next getaway, so here’s how you can get to the travel fair:



Singapore Airlines Time To Fly Travel Fair

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 405 & 406, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 3 – 5 Nov

Time: 10am – 10pm (3 & 4 Nov), 10am – 9pm (5 Nov)

Nearest MRT station: Esplanade & Promenade

Fret not if you can’t make it down to the travel fair as SIA and Scoot will also be making the discounted tickets available online.

The sale period will run from 3 to 16 Nov on both the SIA and Scoot websites.

Of course, only if the tickets haven’t been snatched up before the end date.

