S’pore Ranks 78th Globally For Average Penis Size, Ahead Of M’sia & Thailand

Singapore Ranks 78th Globally For Average Penis Size

Recently, a study of the average penile size around the world placed Singapore in 78th place among 87 countries.

Standing at a grand height of 11.53 centimetres while erect, the average Singaporean phallus also placed 10th from the bottom of the list.

If it’s any consolation, Singapore’s ranking is at least higher than our neighbours in Malaysia and Thailand, who ranked 79th and 81st respectively.

According to World Population Review, studies have shown no correlation between a man’s appendages and his penis length.

Average penis size in Singapore is below world average by 2cm

A closer look at the study by World Population Review shows that the worldwide average length of an erect penis is 13.58cm, a whole 2cm more than Singapore’s average.

Breaking down the numbers, Ecuador boasts the largest average size at 17.6cm.

The smallest size comes from our Southeast Asian neighbours in Cambodia, measuring up to 10cm.

The study also measured penis size in relation to body size but found that any links were negligible.

However, the average penis size in Ecuador does represent at least 10.54% of a person’s body height in the South American country.

Average penis sizes have grown over the past 30 years

On 14 Feb, the World Journal of Men’s Health finally published the results of a 29-year study of the average penis length between 1992 and 2021.

According to their findings, the average erect penis length increased from 12.1cm to 15.2cm.

Dr Michael L. Eisenberg, who led the research, says that the change may come from environmental factors.

Exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals, pubertal timing and high rates of obesity and sedentary behaviour may also contribute to penis lengths.

While some may view the increase in average penis lengths as good news, doctors stress that people may put too much value on penis size.

Dr Raevti Bole points out that “size doesn’t necessarily correlate to sexual satisfaction” and that patients can feel bad about penis size, leading to other problems.

Featured image adapted from Deon Black on Pexels.