S’pore-registered car drives against traffic on highway in M’sia, police investigating

Singapore-registered car caught driving against traffic in viral video taken on highway in M’sia

A Singapore-registered car has been caught getting into mischief again in Malaysia, this time driving against the flow of traffic.

Dashcam footage of the act was posted on Community Roda Johor – CRJ on Facebook, showing the white car travelling on the road shoulder.

Singapore car drives against traffic & fails to stop when warned malaysia

In the clip, which has a timestamp of 11.31am on 21 June, the camcar is driving on the left side of the single-lane two-way highway when it suddenly encounters a car heading straight towards it.

The camcer driver quickly hits the brakes and sounds his horn continuously as the car with a Singapore licence plate nears, in order to avoid a possible collision.

The white BYE Seal appeared to slow down but did not stop fully to let the camcar pass.

The post’s caption indicated that this took place at Km55 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

It also said in Malay: “Singapore car causing problems again.”

Case being investigated by M’sian police

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday (22 June), Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof bin H. J. Othman said the local traffic police were alerted about the video at 11am that day.

As the white Singapore-registered vehicle was recorded driving against the traffic at the location, the case was being investigated under Section 42(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Those convicted of the offence face up to five years in prison and a fine of between RM5,000 (S$1,500) and RM15,000 (S$4,500), he added.

Superintendent Yusof urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact his traffic enforcement officer to assist in the investigation.

The Kota Tinggi police advised all road users to stay vigilant and obey traffic laws for everyone’s safety.

