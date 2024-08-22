S’pore ranked 3rd most generous country in 2023, 68% of people donated money to charity

Singapore ranks as 3rd most generous country, 5th in charity donations

The World Giving Index (WGI) 2024 ranked Singapore as the third most generous country in the world, especially in terms of charity donations.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) released its WGI report today (22 Aug), with results that may come as a surprise to those who think of Singaporeans as unfriendly or selfish.

The index surveyed 145,702 in 142 countries last year, though it’s not clear how many Singaporeans were respondents.

Three questions were asked in the survey, asking if people had donated money to charity, helped a stranger in need, or done volunteer work, all in the past month.

CAF then calculated the average of the positive responses to give an index score.

68% of Singaporeans donated money to charity

Singapore ranked fifth in the world for charity donations, with 68% of surveyed locals having donated money in the past month.

Even more helped a stranger at 75% of Singaporeans, but this failed to secure the Republic a spot in the top 10.

African countries filled the table, with Kenya on top at 82% and a three-way tie at 77% for spots eight to 10.

Only 40% of Singaporeans surveyed volunteered at an organisation, but that still put the country right below the 10th spot, occupied by India at 41%.

All three results were still an improvement over the WGI 2023, which saw 55% of Singaporeans donating to charity, 67% helping a stranger, and 24% having volunteered.

This meant Singapore had the third largest improvement in the WGI, with an index score going from 49 to 61. The nation also rose from the number 22 spot to the third place ranking.

The WGI 2024 was also Singapore’s highest-ever generousity scores, only previously entering the top 10 by ranking seventh in 2017.

The CAF attributed this rise partially to the government’s initiatives, such as the Corporate Volunteer Scheme. The scheme gives tax deductions to businesses when they send employees to do volunteer work.

Singaporeans also get taxable income reduced by 2.5 times the amount they have donated that year.

Mr Tony Soh of the National Volunteer And Philanthropy Centre gave much credit to the community as well for finding ways to channel resources to charities through structured programmes.

Indonesia takes top spot for 7 years in a row

The WGI 2024 found that the three most generous regions in the world are, in order, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and North America.

CAF attributed Southeast Asia’s high generosity in part due to “widespread religious giving”.

The most generous country in the rankings is Singapore’s neighbour, Indonesia, with an index score of 74.

Indonesia has taken the top spot for seven years in a row, having the world’s highest money donation rate at 90% and volunteer rate at 65%.

Thailand is the third highest Southeast Asian country on the list at the 14th spot. The Philippines also deserves credit for the second-highest improvement in the world, going from the 98th spot in the WGI 2023 to 30th place.

