S’pore kampong chicken lays nest of eggs, keeps warm using aircon compressor

Kampong chicken in Singapore lays 10 eggs in nest

A man in Singapore found a rare sight when he came across the nest of a kampong chicken.

Wild chickens are a fairly common animal in numerous parts of Singapore.

However, catching a hen with eggs is much more uncommon.

On 26 Dec, Mr Gary Tng posted a series of photos taken over several days onto Facebook.

He elected to keep the location secret but told MS News that he encountered the white hen outside his office premises.

It lay amidst the greenery as if incubating a batch of eggs.

When Mr Tng investigated, he found that the chicken had indeed dug out a nest in the ground for its four eggs.

The next day, the egg count increased to five. Each day, he checked the nest and found an additional egg.

Rainfall drenched the nest at times, but the hen continued increasing its batch.

Mr Tng said that the clever chicken selected a “strategic spot” for its nest, placing it in front of an aircon compressor to help keep the eggs warm.

The most recent photo showed ten eggs in the nest, which Mr Tng jokingly said could fill an egg tray.

Mr Tng told MS News that this was his first time seeing a wild chicken laying eggs, which greatly excited him.

Rooster suspected as potential parent

Nearby, he had spotted a rooster.

“Guess this is the culprit,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

Someone in the comments pointed out that hens would lay eggs even if they were unfertilised, leaving the rooster’s involvement unconfirmed.

The post quickly garnered attention from animal lovers, getting over 1,800 likes at press time.

One netizen joked that the kampong chicken was now a city chicken in Singapore. Mr Tng replied, comparing them to people in the past moving from villages to cities to work.

Another commenter told those interested in getting the eggs to purchase them from a supermarket instead.

MS News has reached out to Mr Tng for further information.

