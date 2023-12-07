S’poreans Will Be Able To Visit China Visa-Free For Up To 30 Days In New Agreement

S’poreans Will Be Able To Visit China Visa-Free For Up To 30 Days In New Agreement

Current Affairs Latest News

China passport holders will also be able to visit Singapore for up to 30 days without a visa.

By - 7 Dec 2023, 4:23 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Singapore & China Agree To 30-Day Mutual Visa-Free Arrangement

Singapore and China have agreed to grant 30-day mutual visa exemptions for citizens of both countries.

Announcing the agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong said the move would enable more “people-to-people exchanges”.

Source: 8world News on YouTube

It remains unclear when the new arrangement will start.

Singapore & China announce 30-day mutual visa-free arrangement on 7 Dec

According to Channel NewsAsia ( CNA), representatives from Singapore and China jointly announced the proposed arrangement on Thursday (7 Dec) during the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

Source: Weibo

Mr Wong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang co-chaired the meeting.

The new arrangement, Mr Wong noted, will allow for more “people-to-people exchanges”. In turn, this will strengthen the “bedrock” of both countries’ relations.

Chinese citizens currently require a visa to visit Singapore.

On the other hand, Singaporeans with ordinary passports can enter China for up to 15 days for the following reasons:

  • Business
  • Sightseeing
  • Visiting relatives and friends
  • In transit

Mr Wong expressed hope that the move will allow flights between both countries to reach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Details about the arrangement, such as the start date and how both countries will implement it, remain unclear.

The Straits Times (ST), citing Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that it will take place early next year.

Lawrence Wong & fellow Cabinet members in China for meeting

Mr Wong and several members of the Singapore Cabinet are currently in Tianjin, China for the 19th JCBC meeting.

The summit is significant as it’s the first to take place after Sino-Singapore relations were upgraded earlier in April.

Mr Wong said the ‘upgrade’ reflects both countries’ aspirations to set more ambitious goals for bilateral cooperation.

This year’s JCBC also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Tianjin Eco-City project — a 30 sq km city development jointly developed by Singapore and China.

Mr Wong was reportedly involved in the development of Tianjin Eco-City during his previous tenure as national development minister.

He said it was “heartening” to see how the development has progressed over the past 15 years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jay Ang on Unsplash and Ling Tang on Unsplash.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Jay Lo
Jay Lo
  • More From Author