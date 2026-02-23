‘In 10 years, S’pore is not going to have a clubbing scene’: Youths clash over whether local nightlife is ‘dead’

Youths and organisers discuss club culture in Singapore amid changing nightlife scene and venue closures

From once-packed dance floors to noticeably quieter weekends, some youths believe Singapore’s clubbing scene is no longer what it used to be.

A recent online debate has reignited the question: is club culture in Singapore truly “dead”, or simply evolving?

Many have pointed to rising costs, changing social habits, and a growing preference for more intimate, quieter hangouts.

Club closures spark fresh concerns over Singapore nightlife

In recent years, rising rental costs have forced several nightlife venues to shut down.

One of them was Drip Singapore, which confirmed on 1 Feb that it would be closing its local outlet and relocating to Kuala Lumpur. The club thanked its supporters, though shared that they were “not done yet”.

The announcement prompted discussion online, with one youth taking to TikTok to share his thoughts on what it could mean for Singapore’s nightlife.

The Original Poster (OP) suggested that high rental prices and alcohol regulations may eventually make it unsustainable for clubs to operate.

“In 10 years’ time… Singapore [is] not going to have a clubbing scene,” he said.

He also noted that many from the younger generation do not frequent clubs in the first place.

“We cry about the lack of nightlife when most of us don’t partake,” he captioned the post.

Netizens say clubbing has lost its spark

Many netizens agreed with the OP’s sentiments, with some agreeing that clubbing in Singapore has already lost much of its appeal.

Some commenters shared similar indifference, with one netizen feeling that the clubbing scene has turned mundane since Covid-19.

Another felt that the local nightlife would lose appeal sooner than the OP estimated.

A few joked that in a decade’s time, those now in their 30s would likely have moved on from being regular club-goers anyway.

Others say it’s about the people, not the club

Not everyone agreed that club culture is on its deathbed.

Another TikTok user said she is still “having a lot of fun” clubbing, arguing that the experience depends largely on the music and the people.

“The only thing that could really ruin your night is bad music,” she shared.

She added that with a “good group of friends”, the “vibe” would always be there.

“It’s not about the clubbing scene — it’s about the people,” she concluded.

Zouk bets big on revamp

Despite online claims that nightlife is fading, major operators are pushing forward.

On 5 Feb, Zouk Singapore announced a “multi-million-dollar renovation” across its club venues, set to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and expected to be completed by June 2026.

Responding to MS News, Mr David Long, Vice President of Hospitality at Zouk Group, shared that the club has seen a 28% increase in footfall.

Rather than a dramatic demographic shift, he said growth has come from multiple segments, with younger guests discovering the brand, alongside strong retention from returning patrons.

“Our audience has diversified rather than skewed significantly younger or older. We see this as a healthy sign,” he said.

Mr Long added that Singapore’s nightlife has become more experience-driven, with guests placing greater emphasis on immersive programming and meaningful moments.

As for claims that club culture is “dead”, he respectfully disagreed.

Rather, it is evolving.

While acknowledging industry challenges, he said demand remains strong when programming resonates.

“If Singapore aims to remain a premier global destination, a vibrant and dynamic nightlife scene is an important part of that ecosystem.”

Themed parties signal shift in nightlife trends

Meanwhile, some organisers are reimagining what a night out looks like.

Event collective Culturesg has hosted themed nights ranging from Taylor Swift parties to Shrek-inspired events, offering alternatives to conventional club nights.

Founder Vira Suria told MS News they wanted to create something “out of the norm”, as traditional parties had started to feel “repetitive”.

“We’re quirky people by nature, so early on we started toying with the idea of creating parties based on specific interests instead of just ‘another club night’,” he shared.

We never wanted to make a normal event. We wanted each night to feel like its own world.

He observed that club-goers today are more selective about how they spend their time and money.

“If they’re spending money and time, they want it to feel worth it.”

According to Mr Suria, the era of “blind drinking” and purely loud music may be fading.

“They want to feel like they belong to something, even if it’s just for one night,” he said.

When asked about his perspective on the current direction of clubbing culture in Singapore, Mr Vira said that club culture is not dead; rather, it has changed.

“Singaporeans are just more particular now. They want something that feels different, not just another Top 40 night,” he explained.

Nightlife reflects society. And society now is more niche, more self-aware, and more intentional. If we evolve with that, the scene will continue to grow.

