53-Year-Old Mother Clubs With Daughter At Zouk S’pore, Shows Off Sick Moves On Dance Floor

53-Year-Old Mother Clubs With Daughter At Zouk Singapore & Luxe Nightclub

Clubbing might be an activity that most youngsters partake in with their friends. But not everyone would be comfortable grooving to the music at the club with their parents.

In the case of Xin, a 23-year-old graduate, what started as a ‘bo jio’ incident turned into two nights of fun at the club with her mother.

Despite the age gap, the ladies had a great time vibing to the EDM music at the club, dancing their hearts out together on the dance floor.

53-year-old mother & daughter dance the night away at Zouk Singapore

Recently, Xin posted a video of her clubbing escapade with her mum Xin Qing and sister Xin Ting at Zouk Singapore on 9 June.

Decked out in matching outfits of white tops and light blue jeans, the trio were seen dancing under the spotlights.

Despite her age, Xin Qing appeared energetic throughout the night, dancing to the music with a wide smile.

Xin Qing blended in so well with the crowd that Xin joked that she was unsure if her video showed a mother-and-daughter duo or two sisters dancing.

At one point, Xin Qing even pulled off a nearly 90-degree limbo dance move, displaying her incredible flexibility.

Xin joked that she was initially worried about her mother’s back, but later found out that she had greatly underestimated her.

Not her first time clubbing with daughter

It turns out that this wasn’t the first time Xin had gone clubbing with her mother.

Back in February, Xin brought her to Luxe Nightclub at Pan Pacific Singapore.

The 53-year-old looked equally enthusiastic about the experience and even had a robotic dance-off with a Caucasian clubber.

Though Xin Qing complained of having sore legs at the end of the night, Xin mentioned in the video, “She’ll be back”.

It all began with a ‘bo jio’ remark

Speaking to MS News, Xin said the clubbing ventures started one night when her mother saw her going clubbing and casually remarked, “Never bring me.”

Instead of shying away from the request, Xin promised her mother she’d bring her the next time she headed to the club.

According to Xin, her mother enjoys dancing a lot, as shown by how engrossed she was while dancing.

Compared to clubs today, Xin’s mother said those from 30 years ago were less crowded and played “more pop music “. She also noticed that clubs today have superior sound and laser systems.

Seeing how much her mother enjoyed the experience, Xin said she would bring her mother to the clubs more often, but she has yet to decide on the next location.

There’s no age limit to having fun

It’s incredibly wholesome seeing Xin and her mother busting out some moves together on the dance floor.

While clubbing might be an activity commonly associated with youngsters, Xin Qing has broken the stereotype by showing that even someone her age can have fun painting the town red.

We hope their next experience will be an equally enjoyable one.

