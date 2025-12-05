S’pore Comic Con 2025 has appearances by HUNTR/X, Ultraman & Godzilla, plus exclusive merch & an eating contest

Singapore Comic Con 2025 opens with electrifying Preview Night ahead of blockbuster weekend

Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) 2025 marked its return with an energetic opener on Friday (5 Dec), setting the pace for what is shaping up to be the event’s biggest and most vibrant edition yet.

Part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), this year’s SGCC stretches across five exhibition halls over two floors at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre and brings together more than 400 exhibitors, from global studios and toy powerhouses to beloved creators and emerging local talent.

And if the Preview Night was anything to go by, fans can expect the excitement to surge through the rest of the weekend, with major stage performances, creator showcases, exclusive merch drops, and a full takeover by the tabletop community still to come.

A ‘Golden’ Preview Night on 5 Dec

Preview Night — open exclusively to Platinum ticket holders and invited guests — kicked off with a rare showcase by acclaimed illustrators Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Simone Bianchi, Simone Di Meo, and Adi Granov. They sketched live on stage, bringing iconic characters like Iron Man and The Hulk to life, stroke by stroke.

The audience also had the chance to ask the artists questions as they worked, covering topics from the light-hearted (such as their favourite characters to draw) to the more serious, including their views on AI art.

The session then transitioned into a silent charity auction supporting the National Kidney Foundation, where attendees could bid on exclusive pieces created by Artgerm and Adi during the live drawing, as well as other coveted collectibles. The auction runs online until 15 Dec.

Fans of classic television were then treated to a nostalgic moment as ‘Power Rangers Time Force’ cast members Jason Faunt (Red Ranger) and Erin Cahill (Pink Ranger) shared behind-the-scenes stories and reflected on reconnecting with fans decades later. They will continue to meet fans over the weekend.

Jason also teased his upcoming role as Batman in a new ‘Super Power Beat Down’ episode, while Erin briefly discussed her latest voiceover work in the newest ‘Call of Duty’ game.

The energy shifted again with a lively art jam between Dr Rocke and Lipwei, who imagined a Goku-versus-Superman face-off in real time — a crossover scenario many fans have debated but rarely seen illustrated live — while chatting with each other on stage.

Australian artist Warrick Wong rounded off the art showcases with a sketch-and-share session that offered a closer look at his process and creative inspirations, as audiences posed more thought-provoking questions about his techniques and views on AI.

The night ended on a ‘Golden’ high with HUNTR/X Singapore, Asia’s first fully interactive tribute act inspired by the K-pop demon-hunting sensations, who delivered a high-powered, Honmoon-sealing performance complete with a Kahoot quiz and a post-show meet and greet.

What to expect at Singapore Comic Con 2025

With the main event running this weekend (6 and 7 Dec), SGCC has curated a line-up designed to appeal to every type of visitor, whether you’re a long-time collector, a parent sharing nostalgic favourites with your child, or friends simply looking for a fun day out together.

On stage, the cosplay competition is set to showcase intricate costumes inspired by classic games, anime favourites, blockbuster films, and more.

Ani-Idol performers will bring popular theme songs to life, while younger attendees can look forward to dynamic Ultraman appearances. Parents and older fans will also appreciate a special appearance by Godzilla, a nostalgic nod to the kaiju films many grew up with.

Adding to the lively stage atmosphere, the Food League Eating Championship on Saturday will feature a fried rice eating contest, where eight (hopefully very hungry) contenders will take on a 30-minute challenge to see who can clear the most plates.

Across both days, meet-and-greet sessions with creators and special guests give fans the chance to interact with the personalities behind their favourite titles. And for anyone who missed the electrifying finale at Preview Night, there’s good news: HUNTR/X Singapore will take the stage again on Saturday at 6.15pm.

Speaking of HUNTR/X, fans can also join their official fan club — or, if they prefer the dark side, the Saja Boys — and pre-order the official membership kit at the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ booth at SGCC. The kit can be collected at the Netflix hit’s upcoming official pop-up, happening from 22 Dec 2025 to 11 Jan 2026 at *SCAPE.

Creative teens and aspiring artists can head to the Work-In-Progress (W.I.P.) Programme, which features project pitches, behind-the-scenes discussions, and insight-driven panels that explore how comics, games, and stories are developed from concept to completion.

Exclusive launches & limited edition merch

Meanwhile, Basement 2 will transform into a bustling playground for the tabletop community.

Bandai Card Fest and Collexi-Con will host demos, tournaments, and beginner-friendly activities throughout the weekend — a great way for families to pick up a new hobby together or for dedicated players to hone their skills.

Collectors can look forward to a wide spread of event-exclusive merchandise across the show floor. These include special-edition Gunpla and hands-on workshops at Bandai Hobby, newly unveiled mecha figures from Heatboys (including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired designs), and the SGCC debut of KAYOU with trading cards from ‘Free Fire’ and ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’.

They’ll be joined by major names such as Infinity Studio, Queen Studio, and Yolopark, offering premium statues and figures available only during SGCC.

Tickets priced from S$38 to S$288

To make the most of the weekend, visitors can choose from a range of ticket options tailored to different types of fans, from casual browsers to dedicated collectors.

One-day access begins at S$38, ideal for families spending a day exploring the halls, while higher-tier tickets offer additional perks. Premium packages — priced up to S$288 — include benefits such as early lane access, lounge privileges, and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets are available on SISTIC. Once you’re all set, here’s how you can get to the event:



Singapore Comic Con 2025

Address: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1 & Basement 2, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Dates: 6 – 7 Dec

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm (early access 9am)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

For more information on SGCC 2025, visit the official website.

