S’pore Flyer to resume operations on 13 Sept after inspections & rectification of technical issue

Singapore Flyer will resume operations after 3-day closure

After a three-day closure, the Singapore Flyer will resume operations on Saturday (13 Sept).

In a Facebook post on Friday night, it said comprehensive inspections and rectification works had been completed on the 17-year-old attraction.

Attraction Flyer shut down on 10 Sept

The Singapore Flyer was temporarily shut down on Wednesday (10 Sept) after a technical issue was detected during a routine maintenance inspection.

This was a “precautionary measure”, it said, with operator Straco Leisure confirming that no one was on board when the fault was discovered.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) later said the technical issue involved one of the flyer’s spoke cables.

Singapore Flyer to resume operations after receiving approval

Since then, the team has been working closely with the relevant authorities to complete “comprehensive inspections and rectification works”, the Singapore Flyer said.

These works have now been concluded, and approval has been received for the attraction to resume operations.

The management thanked guests, partners, and stakeholders for their patience and understanding and looked forward to welcoming everyone back soon.

Guests with affected bookings being contacted

During the temporary suspension, both flight operations and online bookings were paused.

As operations resume, the Singapore Flyer is contacting guests whose bookings were affected by the closure to assist with rescheduling their visits.

Corporate members and guests whose tickets were scheduled from 10 Sept may enter by presenting their corporate membership card or original e-ticket within 30 days of the resumption of operations, it said.

The attraction’s opening hours continue to be from 10am to 10pm daily, with 9,30pm being the last admission timing.

Previous Singapore Flyer closures

The Singapore Flyer has faced technical issues before, notably in 2022 when it closed for almost three months.

At the time, it was also due to a technical issue discovered during a maintenance inspection.

In 2019, it similarly shut down for about four months after a technical issue involving a spoke cable, leading to 39 customers on board being evacuated.

The attraction closed for two months in 2018, also because of a technical issue.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Flyer on Facebook.