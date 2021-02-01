620 Migrant Workers Treated To Singapore Flyer Ride On 31 Jan

As Chinese New Year draws near, many of us look forward to spending time with family and friends during the festive season.

But for many migrant workers who are unable to travel home due to the pandemic, the break may offer little respite as they’re away from their loved ones.

To bring some cheer and allow migrant workers to destress, volunteers from ItsRainingRaincoats banded together to get the public to donate their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Thanks to this heartwarming initiative, 620 workers got “the treat of a lifetime” by getting to marvel at our cityscape from the Singapore Flyer.

Migrant workers excitedly snap pictures on the Flyer

Sunday (31 Jan) was a memorable day for 620 migrant workers in Singapore, as they finally got to visit the Singapore Flyer.

After all, it’s not every day they get visit tourist sites and have fun.

According to The Straits Times (ST), some have been counting down to this day since they got their hands on their Singapore Flyer tickets a week ago.

It might just be a short 1-hour ride but for our diligent workers, it was a much-needed break.

For some, it was their first time “venturing out this far” from their dormitories since last April due to the pandemic.

After excitedly snapping pictures of the skyline during the ride, many workers couldn’t wait to share their photos with family members.

Some even called home to share about the experience.

Volunteers helped facilitate event

It all started with an ambitious idea to get the public to donate their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to allow migrant workers to visit the flyer.

Eventually, this initiative was made possible by non-profit group ItsRainingRaincoats, Klook, and Singapore Flyer.

While ItsRainingRaincoats helped coordinate the visit to the destination, other volunteers also facilitated and ensured safe distancing throughout the day.

The event was also graced by Senior Minister of State Ms Sim Ann, who got to interact with some workers on the day.

She voiced her support for the initiative, saying that it was a good way to show our appreciation to migrant workers.

Ms Sim Ann also thanked volunteers and donors for making the eventful day a success.

Tickets donated allow 1% workers to visit Flyer

According to ST, 4,307 tickets have been donated by the public so far, and another 2,871 by an institution.

This might sound like a lot, but the tickets are only enough for 1% of the migrant workers in Singapore to visit the flyer.

This initiative has been very welcomed by migrant workers, and ItsRainingRaincoats hopes to be able to extend the invitation to more workers.

Donate vouchers up till 30 Jun

Kudos to ItsRainingRaincoats for bringing the idea to fruition and giving these workers a deserving break.

It’s heartening to see many Singaporeans supporting the initiative as well.

Those who are interested in donating their SingapoRediscovers vouchers can still do so here.

Each ticket will cost $35 and donations can be made till 30 Jun.

