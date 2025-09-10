Singapore Flyer temporarily suspends operations as ‘precautionary measure’ due to technical issue

Singapore Flyer closes ride following technical issue, business as usual for retail outlets

The Singapore Flyer has halted rides temporarily after a technical issue was detected during routine maintenance.

Operator Straco Leisure, which owns the attraction, said the suspension is a “precautionary measure” and confirmed that no one was on board when the fault was discovered.

In a notice posted on its website on Wednesday (10 Sept), the attraction announced that both flight operations and online bookings have been paused while checks are carried out.

In a Facebook update on the same day, Straco Leisure added that it is now working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to conduct inspections, repairs, and rectification works.

Affected visitors advised to reach out

The operator apologised for the inconvenience and advised affected visitors with prior bookings to contact its customer service team at customer_service@singaporeflyer.com

or call +65 6333 3311.

Those who booked through third-party platforms should reach out to their respective agents.

While the giant observation wheel is closed, retail and dining outlets at the Singapore Flyer’s terminal continue to operate as usual.

Updates will be provided through the attraction’s website and social media channels.

Not the first suspension

This isn’t the first time the Singapore Flyer has had to suspend operations.

In 2022, flights were paused after a fault was detected in a spoke cable that supports the outer rim of the wheel.

Six years ago, another technical issue had led to the evacuation of 39 customers, as reported by The Straits Times.

