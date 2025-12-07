‘Is this just normal city behaviour, or do we really have an issue?’: Netizen questions S’pore’s ‘buy-buy-buy’ culture

Singapore netizen wonders if Labubu queues and switching iPhones every year is ‘normal city behaviour’

A Singapore Redditor recently wondered aloud if the nation has become “very… buy-buy-buy all the time”.

Describing scenes of constant shopping, from monthly online sales to heartland malls packed with people “shopping like it’s a sport”, the original poster (OP) observed that everyone seemed always focused on purchasing things.

Despite rising prices, the netizen pointed out how people still queue for Labubus and rush to upgrade their iPhones every year, prompting them to ask the r/askSingapore community: “What are your thoughts on over-consumerism in Singapore?”

Netizen asks if Singapore has overconsumerism issue

In their post, the user questioned whether this relentless consumption was typical of urban living or if Singaporeans, specifically, had taken spending habits to another level.

They also asked whether others felt pressure to keep up with the buying culture, or if this shift was something they were simply noticing with age.

“Is this just normal city behaviour, or do we really have an issue with over-consumerism here?” they wondered.

From their perspective, people seemed to buy things they didn’t need — only to toss them out later.

This led the OP to ask their final question: “Do people nowadays just have more disposable income despite the high cost of living?”

‘Spend less time online,’ say netizens

One Redditor gave a blunt solution: spend less time online, and don’t underestimate the sheer number of wealthy people in Singapore.

Another pointed out that the original poster might “be hanging out with the wrong crowd”, saying plenty of Singaporeans still save diligently.

Some users chimed in with their own spending habits, explaining what they choose to prioritise financially.

Others analysed how this consumerist mindset develops, from enjoying good deals to shopping purely for the thrill of buying.

A few agreed with the OP, citing wasteful neighbours and excessive shopping sprees they’ve witnessed firsthand.

One user attempted to zoom out, comparing Singapore’s consumer culture to global trends to see if we really are so different after all.

Also read: Massive pile of unattended deliveries spotted in S’pore void deck, includes microwave & monitor

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from kapoor1952 on Canva and BDW Relaxational Travel TV on YouTube. Both images are for illustration purposes only.