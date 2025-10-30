Massive pile of unattended deliveries spotted in S’pore void deck, includes microwave & monitor

Netizen shocked by large pile of unattended deliveries growing in void deck

A netizen was left stunned after spotting a mountain of delivery parcels abandoned at a void deck in Singapore, including an unopened microwave and computer monitor.

The sight, which looked more like a mini warehouse than a housing block, quickly drew attention online after the photo was posted on Reddit’s r/Singapore on 12 Oct.

The user could only caption the image with a resigned remark:

There has to be a better way.

Microwave & monitor left among unattended deliveries in void deck

In the picture, boxes of varying sizes and brands are seen piled haphazardly on the floor and across the unspecified void deck, with some stacked unevenly.

Amid the mess, two items stood out — a microwave and a monitor, both left fully exposed.

The original poster (OP) remarked that it was “crazy” to see the boxes “just thrown around without care”, adding that they had no idea who to blame for the state of the deliveries.

They also mentioned that they were waiting for their own package, which had been stuck “in process” since 10 Oct.

Redditors blame delivery companies, overworked riders & 10.10 sales

The post quickly drew hundreds of comments from fellow Redditors.

Some blamed the delivery company, citing either poor training or overworked drivers struggling to cope with the volume of orders.

Another user shrugged it off as the price of fast and cheap deliveries.

Others chalked it up to consumerism and Singapore’s obsession with online sales, pointing to the recent 10.10 sale as a likely cause of the chaos.

The OP later updated that even as some parcels were picked up, the stack barely seemed to shrink.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Goku4501 on Canva.