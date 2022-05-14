S’pore Temperature Hit 36.8°C On 1 Apr, Highest Reading Since 1983

Singapore Temperature Hits 36.8°C, Just 0.2°C Short Of All-Time High

The weather in recent months has been unbearably warm — if you ever found yourself moist after a bath, chances are you’re sweating and not because you didn’t towel yourself dry.

Turns out, Singapore recorded its highest temperature in nearly four decades — a sizzling 36.8°C in Admiralty on 1 Apr.

The temperature reading was apparently just 0.2°C short of the all-time high in Apr 1983.

Speaking to MS News, a Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) spokesperson said that the weather station at Admiralty recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C on 1 Apr.

To put things into perspective, the temperature reading is comparable to our body temperatures right now.

The reading on 1 Apr is the second-highest temperature recorded in Singapore and is only 0.2°C shy of the highest temperature we recorded — 37.0°C in Tengah on 17 Apr 1983.

More recently, weather stations at Paya Lebar and Marina Barrage recorded temperatures of 35.6°C between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday (10 May) afternoon.

MSS explained that traditionally, April and May are warmer months for the country due to “strong solar heating and light and variable wind conditions”.

Singapore not in a heatwave despite warm temperatures

Despite the sweltering weather of late, weather experts who spoke to The Straits Times (ST) said Singapore is not facing a heatwave and that the temperatures recorded were “not outside the norm”.

According to MSS, a period of warm weather in Singapore is only considered a heatwave when the daily maximum temperature is at least 35°C for three consecutive days. Another condition is that the daily mean temperature throughout the period must be at least 29°C.

Though the maximum temperatures have reportedly crossed the 34°C mark for nearly half of April, the overall temperature was ‘moderated’ by thundery showers throughout the month.

Members of the public may wish to protect themselves against the heat by adopting the following practices:

Wear lightweight clothing

Stay hydrated

Use sunscreen

Stay in the shade when outdoors

The warm weather of late has been a bummer for those required to return to their offices.

As we see out the remaining fortnight of this ‘traditionally warm period’, let’s hope the weather will take a cooler turn over the subsequent months.

For now, we hope residents will keep themselves hydrated to prevent any heat-related injuries from occurring.

Featured image adapted from Kirill Petropavlov on Unsplash.