Singapore-Hong Kong Travel Bubble To Start On 26 May If Countries Keep Covid-19 Situation Stable

If you’ve missed the taste of Hong Kong dim sum and milk tea, we have news. Soon, you may get a taste of these delicacies in their most authentic form soon.

On Monday (26 Apr), the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced that the travel bubble with Hong Kong will be relaunched on 26 May.

This long-awaited news comes as Hong Kong’s Covid-19 situation has improved since the travel bubble was delayed back in Dec 2020.

However, both countries are still cautious and will be keeping a close eye on the Covid-19 situation in the days leading up to the reopening.

Travel bubble will happen if Covid-19 situation remains stable

When news initially broke of a travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong, avid travellers were rearing to fly there after a year of zero travels.

But rising Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong eventually dashed their hopes as the travel bubble was delayed.

Now, as Hong Kong’s Covid-19 situation improves, Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed to relaunch the travel bubble come 26 May.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), MOT said the arrangements were reviewed and several improvements were made.

This would mean stricter conditions for the travel bubble to be realised and it could still be suspended if new Covid-19 community clusters emerge in either cities.

The ministry also added that both countries will monitor the Covid-19 situation. The launch on 26 May will happen only if the situation remains “steady and under control” in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble relaunches “cautiously”

When the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble relaunches, it will be done “cautiously”.

There will only be 1 flight in each direction, each flight carrying a maximum of 200 passengers, reported CNA.

After the first 2 weeks, this will be reviewed again.

According to The Straits Times (ST), passengers would not need to quarantine upon arrival.

If the situation remains stable, the number of flights will increase by 26 Jun.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau have both reiterated that they will stay vigilant about the situation.

Mr Yau also said that the goal was to strike a balance between public health and travel convenience.

Looking forward to sipping yuan yang & enjoying HK dim sum

The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble has been in the works for a long time.

This news points us in the right direction now that concrete plans for the relaunch have been made.

Hopefully, as more people get vaccinated and the situation continues to improve in both countries, travelling will once again become a possibility in the near future.

This also means getting to sip yuan yang while savouring authentic HK dim sum in a restaurant buzzing with conversations in Cantonese.

