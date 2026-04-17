S’pore eases import rules for meat and egg products from EU, expands supply sources across Europe

S’pore to allow import of meat and egg products from three more EU countries

Singapore will soon have greater access to meat and egg products from the European Union (EU).

This comes as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) eases import rules and recognises new disease control measures across the region.

The move is expected to strengthen the country’s food supply resilience, especially during disease outbreaks in Europe.

S’pore recognises EU-wide disease control measures

In a joint statement on Thursday (16 April), SFA and the National Parks Board (NParks) stated that Singapore will now recognise the EU’s regionalisation measures for managing animal diseases such as African Swine Fever, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

This means that if an outbreak occurs in one part of Europe, Singapore will avoid imposing blanket bans on the entire country.

Instead, imports can continue from unaffected regions, reducing unnecessary trade disruptions.

The EU will also continue to ensure the “highest food safety standards” for exports of meat and egg products to Singapore, the statement read.

Flexibility in sourcing meat and egg products

Singapore has also relaxed its import requirements for meat and egg products.

Previously, animals had to be born and raised within a single EU country before being exported here.

Under the new rules, raw materials used in the manufacturing of meat and egg products can now be sourced from any EU member state approved by Singapore.

This will allow for more flexible supply chains across Europe.

Three new EU countries approved

As part of the changes, Singapore has approved Greece, Lithuania, and Latvia as new import sources for meat and egg products.

This brings the total number of approved EU countries to 18.

Move to boost food security and safety

The initiative involved collaboration between the SFA, NParks, the EU Commission, and EU member states.

“This will strengthen Singapore’s efforts to diversify our import sources against food supply disruptions and ensure a reliable supply of safe food for Singapore,” Director-General (Food Security) of SFA, Dr Abdul Jalil Abdul Kader said.

He noted that this is critical, given that Singapore imports 90% of its food supply.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, Director-General of the Animal & Veterinary Service, a cluster within NParks, said that maintaining strong animal health safeguards is closely linked to ensuring food security and safety standards.

He added that NParks welcomed the collaborative effort to assess and facilitate the EU’s proposals, which would simultaneously contribute towards Singapore’s food resilience and trade partnership with the EU.

Also read: S’pore to lift 27-year ban on importing heat-treated pork blood products

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Featured image adapted from cocoparisienne on Canva and Ryan’s Grocery.