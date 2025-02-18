S’pore to explore nuclear power as future energy source: PM Wong

Singapore studying nuclear power as part of clean energy strategy according to Budget 2025

In his Budget 2025 statement on 18 Feb, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will study the potential use of nuclear power to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

Last year, the Singapore government signed agreements with the United States (US) for cooperation on civil nuclear energy and is currently exploring similar partnerships with other countries experienced in nuclear power.

PM Wong said that cooperating with other countries with experience in this field would allow the government to consider deploying nuclear power in a safe and cost-effective way.

Meeting rising energy demands with clean solution

According to PM Wong, the industries of the future–including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and biopharmaceuticals–are extremely energy-intensive, resulting in growing energy needs.

At the same time, the country is committed to reducing carbon emissions and securing cleaner energy sources.

As such, Singapore requires enough clean energy to meet these demands without increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

The more conventional options such as hydro, wind, and solar power did not fit Singapore due to a lack of land and natural resources.

Potential solutions other than nuclear power include the importation of low-carbon electricity or the use of green hydrogen.

However, these choices come with their own downsides and challenges in sustainability compared to nuclear energy.

Advancements in nuclear technology make it a viable option

Back in 2010, Singapore ruled out conventional nuclear technologies as unsuitable for local use due to safety concerns.

However, PM Wong noted that advancements, particularly in safer small modular reactors (SMRs), have made nuclear energy a more feasible option today.

Several regional countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, are also planning to incorporate nuclear power into their energy mix.

To support Singapore’s transition to cleaner energy, Budget 2025 includes a S$5 billion top-up for the Future Energy Fund, aimed at investing in sustainable energy infrastructure.

