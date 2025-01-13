S’pore ranked most powerful passport in 2025, claims top spot for 2nd consecutive year

Singapore ranked most powerful passport in 2025

Singapore has yet again secured the top spot in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, released on Wednesday (8 Jan), making it the world’s most powerful passport with visa-free access to 195 destinations.

In 2024, Henley & Partners, a London-based investment migration consultancy, published two passport indices — one in January and the other in July.

Singapore tied with five other countries for first place in the January edition but held the top position alone in July.

The country previously topped the index in 2019, 2021, and 2022, while it ranked second in 2020 and 2023.

China makes the most significant progress in passport ranking

Following Singapore, Japan’s passport holds the second spot, offering its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations.

Six countries share third place: Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list with only 26 visa-free destinations.

China’s passport has made notable progress, jumping over 30 spots from 94th place in 2015 to 60th in 2025, with 40 more visa-free destinations.

In contrast, the United States (US) has dropped from second place in 2024 to its current position in ninth, alongside Estonia.

Ranking includes 199 passports

Henley & Partners includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations in its index, which is updated monthly.

The rankings are based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association, described by Henley & Partners as “the largest, most accurate travel information database”.

To ensure accuracy, the data is cross-checked by Henley & Partners’ research team.

