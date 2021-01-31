Woman’s Body Rescued From Singapore River Pronounced Dead On 30 Jan

Now and again, there are cases of drowning in our waters — it is always unfortunate to hear of these stories as drowning is anything but a painless experience.

An 83-year-old woman was found unconscious and floating in the Singapore River, outside Parliament House, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Although she was rushed to hospital, she was pronounced dead after.

Police are currently investigating the case as an unnatural death.

Body found in Singapore River on 30 Jan

Lianhe Zaobao reports that the incident took place at around 11.30am on Saturday (30 Jan) in the Singapore River.

Source

A staff member of a nearby restaurant told Lianhe Zaobao that they didn’t hear any sound of splashing water or cries for help. The restaurant was opening for business.

According to the report, some rescuers arrived at the scene and pulled out a person from the water, before placing a white cloth over the body.

Police investigating

SCDF told Lianhe Zaobao that they dispatched rescuers upon receiving a call for assistance, who then used PUB boats for the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, police informed that an 83-year-old woman was found floating in the Singapore River, rescued, and sent to hospital in an unconscious state.

She was pronounced dead after.

They have classified the case as an unnatural death and are investigating.

Unfortunate death

Many facts of the death are currently unknown, and we don’t know if the woman drowned or something else happened.

However, we hope that the woman rests in peace and MS News offers our condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.