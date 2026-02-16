‘You are actually being racist to us’: Student calls out refusal to speak Malay or English in S’pore

Student questions refusal to use Malay or English in Singapore

A 25-year-old communications student has sparked debate online after expressing frustration over individuals in Singapore who allegedly refuse to speak either Malay or English — Singapore’s national language and its main working language respectively.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (11 Feb), the student, Dinesh, questioned whether it was wrong to describe such behaviour as “racist” or “xenophobic”, particularly if it affects minorities.

Questions claims that he is being ‘racist’

In the video, Dinesh referenced recurring comments under his previous posts about race.

“What if they don’t speak that language? Aren’t you being racist to them?” he quoted critics as saying.

However, he argued that the situation was “backwards”, claiming that refusing to use what he described as the “normal language of society” could instead disadvantage locals.

“If you [are] not speaking Malay or English, you are actually being racist to us,” he said in the video.

Addresses argument about elderly Singaporeans

Anticipating counterarguments, Dinesh also addressed the point that many elderly Singaporeans may not speak English fluently.

“They don’t speak English, but they [can] speak a bit of Malay,” he said.

Responding to queries by MS News, Dinesh elaborated that his maternal grandparents migrated from North India to Singapore shortly before independence.

During that period, Malay functioned as a common language across racial groups.

“According to my grandmother, language-based segregation did exist, but because communities were smaller, people eventually found it easier and even enjoyable to mix and connect through a shared lingua franca,” he said.

Dinesh believes the issue today is largely tied to “comfort and convenience”.

“If someone can live within a familiar linguistic environment, they may not feel a strong urgency to branch out,” he explained.

He added that English now functions as a “bridge” language in Singapore. Choosing to remain within a single-language “bubble”, he said, may unintentionally reduce opportunities for interaction and social integration.

Raises concerns over service standards

Dinesh also pointed to examples in the service industry.

“What do you mean you need a translator to do a service on Singaporeans?” he questioned in the video.

He argued that those working in Singapore should ideally possess a basic ability to communicate directly with customers.

In his view, locals should not have to navigate language barriers in their own country for simple transactions.

“To me, this is mainly an issue of professionalism and service standards,” he said. “When a translator is needed for a simple interaction, it can slow down processes and create unnecessary frustration.”

Says issue more noticeable among youths and working adults

When asked which age groups he observes this issue in, Dinesh said it appears more noticeable among students and working adults.

He suggested that some international students may naturally remain within their own social circles, limiting opportunities for cultural exchange.

“Additionally, social media can reinforce stereotypes and misconceptions, which may make people more hesitant to step outside their comfort zones and engage with other communities,” he shared.

In workplaces, he added, communication gaps can affect collaboration and team performance.

This may place employers and human resources (HR) teams in a difficult position as they balance productivity, team cohesion, and hiring needs.

Emphasises integration, not discrimination

Despite using strong terms such as “racist” and “xenophobic” in his video, Dinesh clarified that it is important to distinguish between discrimination and reasonable expectations for integration.

“Expecting a shared language for communication is not inherently racist or xenophobic,” he said, noting that language plays a key role in social cohesion in a multicultural society like Singapore.

“If we want a cohesive society, we need a shared foundation,” he added.

Ultimately, he said, the goal should be to build a collective identity that is uniquely Singaporean, one where everyone can communicate, connect, and contribute meaningfully.

Online discussion on language and integration

The post sparked an online discussion, with many users expressing support for Dinesh’s views.

Some commenters said English should be used as a common language in Singapore, sharing personal experiences of struggling to communicate with individuals who do not speak it.

Others argued that Chinese speakers may find it easier to navigate certain settings in Singapore, pointing out that there are events where non-Chinese speakers might face difficulties understanding what is being said.

One commenter suggested that learning the national language should be made compulsory in schools.

Also read: ‘A basic English test is a very small ask’: S’pore journalist sparks debate over English tests for new immigrants

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by @dineshthebigbaby_ on TikTok.