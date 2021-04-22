World Press Freedom Index Ranks Singapore At 160 Out Of 189 Countries

Singapore’s press freedom is seen as “really bad” now.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Singapore’s press freedom a measly 160 out of 179 in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

RSF is a non-profit organisation that seeks to preserve the freedom of information around the world, as well as protect journalists.

This may come as a surprise to you – or not – but news about the ranking was notably absent on mainstream media, such as The Straits Times.

Channel NewsAsia and TODAY have also chosen not to report on our ranking.

Singapore ranks 160 in World Press Freedom Index 2021

According to the report, we were ranked 158 in 2020, meaning we dropped another 2 places this year.

Right at the bottom are Turkmenistan and North Korea, which feature dictatorial governments with severe crackdowns on dissent plus full control over media.

The black “very bad” rank is unchanged since 2020. RSF uses categories to differentiate levels of press freedom.

RSF accused Singapore of suing critical journalists, pressuring them into being out of a job, or even making them leave the country.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) also apparently has the power to censor any journalistic content as they see fit, RSF said.

Defamation suits are also common, and those on the receiving end have taken to crowdfunding to help pay for the fees.

Mainstream media fails to report on press freedom index about Singapore

2 business groups – Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp – control all of print and broadcast media.

Singapore Press Holdings is accused of being run by people who are government-appointed. Meanwhile, Mediacorp is owned by Temasek Holdings.

This may or may not have resulted in the general silence from the publications they own about our ranking.

ST published an article regarding the press freedom index, but it curiously omitted Singapore’s ranking.

This didn’t go unnoticed by netizens, who questioned the lack of Singapore mentions from a local publication.

Meanwhile, our neighbours Malaysia rank at 119 despite a sharp drop of 18 places from previously.

POFMA, threatening emails

POFMA contributes a large part to Singapore’s dismal ranking, according to RSF.

They said,

This censorship bureau 2.0 has enabled the government to impose its own version on a range of subjects including the death penalty, the salary paid to the prime minister’s wife, and its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

POFMA is also a factor as to why Singapore’s been slipping in press freedom rankings since its introduction.

No journalists jailed or killed

That said, Singapore hasn’t jailed or killed any journalists, at least in 2021.

Meanwhile, these are the numbers for journalists imprisoned or killed in 2021.

There are countries with far less regard for journalists, we can say this much.

Getting the last word in

Much has been said about Singapore’s press freedom since we started appearing on the list in 2008.

Our ranking continues to decrease year on year, coupled with mainstream media not acknowledging it.

It can be said that part of this is how the government would like to have their say on issues and represent their side, as is often done when POFMA is used.

It’s definitely an approach different from other countries, and some may see it as far worse than others.

But with laws like POFMA, it can’t be denied that self-censorship will definitely be more common here — which can be concerning when it comes to matters that may need to be talked about but are not.

